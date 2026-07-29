Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CSL.H) ("Comstock" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 28, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders unanimously approved all matters put before them, including fixing the number of directors at four, the election of directors, the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company and the re-approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan. Proxies were received from the holders of more than 12.8 million common shares, representing approximately 43% of all shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting.

The Company also announces that certain officers and directors have been granted an aggregate of 2,267,198 stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan effective July 28, 2026. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share until July 28, 2031. The options vest immediately upon grant.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a publicly traded company which formerly operated as a mining exploration company in Canada but is currently focused on identifying new opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

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Source: Comstock Metals Ltd.