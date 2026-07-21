Comstock Inc.: Comstock Metals and Illuminate USA Sign Service Agreement for Recycling Solar Panel Manufacturing Materials

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE American: LODE) ("Comstock" and the "Company"), and Comstock Metals LLC a leader in the responsible, zero-landfill recycling of end-of-life solar panels with the first certified North American operations announced today that it has entered into a Solar Material Recycling Services Agreement with Illuminate USA LLC.

Under the new agreement, Comstock Metals will provide comprehensive recycling services for solar panel materials from Illuminate USA's advanced manufacturing operations in Pataskala, Ohio. The services include safe transportation, sorting, and environmentally responsible recycling for a broad range of solar panel manufacturing byproducts. Illuminate USA operates the largest single-site solar panel manufacturing facility in North America.

"Our partnership with Illuminate USA is a testament to the industry's growing commitment to circularity and stewardship," said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. "By providing a zero-landfill solution for solar panel manufacturing byproducts, we are helping Illuminate USA ensure that all materials are safely repurposed into new industrial goods, eliminating all downstream liability, and giving their team peace of mind knowing all materials are responsibly recycled. This is a major step toward enabling and aligning a truly systemic solar energy ecosystem."

Comstock operates a growing, strategically positioned national recycling network, including Central Ohio, to serve customers throughout the broader Midwest, one of the larger and most centrally located solar markets in the country.

The agreement further positions Comstock Metals and Illuminate USA as leaders in the solar panel recycling and advanced manufacturing industries, respectively. The two companies will work together over the next few years to responsibly recycle various material streams.

Illuminate USA operates a state-of-the-art facility in Ohio producing advanced technology solar panels for a wide range of applications. The company is dedicated to delivering advanced and efficient solar panels while building sustainable systems into its operations.

"Our new partnership with Comstock Metals strengthens our commitment to environmental responsibility," said Bryan Kresak, Illuminate's Vice President of Environmental, Health, Safety and Facilities. "Together, we are taking these important steps to ensure that our operations reflect our deeply held values and advance sustainable practices across the industry."

The partnership marks a significant step in Comstock Metals' and Illuminate USA's strategy to expand their roles in enabling a clean supply chain for solar energy production at each stage of the life cycle.

About Illuminate USA

Illuminate USA is a leading U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer focused on innovation, quality, and domestic production. Headquartered in Pataskala, Ohio. Illuminate USA operates a state-of-the-art, 1.1 million square foot facility that uses advanced and efficient technology to produce solar panels for a variety of applications. The company began production in February 2024 and has produced more than 15 million solar panels. With a workforce of over 1,600 skilled professionals and a five-gigawatt annual capacity, Illuminate USA is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-quality products that power communities. For more information, visit us online at IlluminateUSA.com.

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals is a leading, Nevada-based, zero-landfill recycling solution that specializes in the environmentally responsible recycling of solar panels and related renewable energy infrastructure and equipment. Comstock's unique processes, ongoing material innovations, and sustainable practices differentiates its recycling leadership and strengthens the supply chain of domestically manufactured electrification products. www.comstockmetals.com

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics and renewable fuels and other forms of energy.

To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

For investor inquiries-

Judd B. Merrill, Chief Financial Officer

Tel (775) 413-6222

ir@comstockinc.com

For media inquiries-

Zach Spencer, Director of External Relations

Tel (775) 847-7573

media@comstockinc.com

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