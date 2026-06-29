Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Resources Confirms Extensive High-Grade Mineralisation and Multiple Critical Mineral Credits at La Blache

Historic Hervieux West Re-Assay Program Validates High Grade Ti-V Mineralisation, Confirms Gallium, Scandium and Chromium Potential, and Advances Future Resource Growth

Highlights

Initial results from Temas' systematic re-assay program at the Hervieux West deposit confirm extensive high-grade titanium-vanadium mineralisation and validate the continuity of the mineralised system across the expanded La Blache Project.

Material grades of six critical and strategic metals at La Blache will inform the next phase of extractive-metallurgy development using Temas' proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) Platform Technology.

Re-assays using Temas' preferred fused-bead analytical methodology provide enhanced analytical consistency while confirming valuable concentrations of titanium, vanadium, iron, gallium, scandium and chromium within the mineralised zones.

Results highlight the large scale and thickness of the Hervieux West mineralized body, underpinning confidence in future geological modelling and resource development.

The successful recovery of more than 36 kilometres of historic drill core is expected to accelerate future technical studies and substantially reduce the time and cost required to advance the expanded La Blache Project.

The current program represents the first phase of a broader re-assay initiative, with additional Hervieux West results expected shortly, followed by the commencement of the Hervieux East re-assay program.

The expanded analytical dataset will support geological modelling, resource updates and engineering studies across the Company's flagship titanium-vanadium project in Québec.

Why this Matters to Investors

Confirms the continuity and scale of high-grade titanium-vanadium mineralisation across the expanded La Blache Project.

Accelerates future resource estimation and development studies by leveraging recovered historic drill core rather than undertaking extensive replacement drilling.

Enhances project value through confirmation of additional critical minerals including gallium, scandium and chromium, with potential to provide incremental economic upside.

Creates a pipeline of near-term catalysts as additional re-assay results, geological modelling and updated resource work are delivered.

Aligns metallurgy with geology, with the expanded critical-metals dataset guiding the geometallurgical application of Temas' proprietary RCL Platform Technology at La Blache.

Selected Significant Mineralized Intercepts:

HWR-10-052 with 143.0m @ 88.7% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.48% V2O5 and

1,431 ppm Cr, 60.5 g/t Ga and 19.2 ppm Sc from 47m,

HWR-10-034 with 27.3m @ 88.2% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.44% V2O5 and

786 ppm Cr, 57.6 g/t Ga and 19.2 ppm Sc from 32.7m,

HWR-10-034 with 24.2m @ 90.4% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.45% V2O5 and

760 ppm Cr, 59.0 g/t Ga and 20.0 ppm Sc from 4.3,

HWR-10-051 with 22.3 @ 77.3% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.37% V2O5 and

817 ppm Cr, 50.4 g/t Ga and 20.1 ppm Sc from 70m,

HWR-10-051 with 11.2m @ 87.5% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.48% V2O5 and

1,354 ppm Cr, 59.3 g/t Ga and 19.3 ppm Sc from 112.6m,

HWR-10-014 with 11.3m @ 78.1% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.40% V2O5 and

1,812 ppm Cr, 52.6 g/t Ga and 18.0 ppm Sc from 3.0m,

HWR-10-043 with 10.2m @ 90.2% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.47% V2O5 and

910 ppm Cr, 61.1 g/t Ga and 19.6 ppm Sc from 142.9,

HWR-10-045 with 9.1m @ 82.5% Fe2O3 + TiO2, 0.40% V2O5 and

831 ppm Cr, 55.9 g/t Ga and 17.1 ppm Sc from 72.3.

These results provide a consistent basis for comparison of the deposits across the property and reinforce the presence of broad, high-grade Fe-Ti-V oxide mineralisation within the Hervieux West system.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce the first results from its systematic re-assay program at the Hervieux West deposit within its 100%-owned La Blache Titanium-Vanadium Project in Québec, Canada.

As previously announced on March 27, 2024, Temas entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the La Blache Lake Extension property. The property lies immediately west and along trend from the Company's Farrell-Taylor mineralisation. This original claim block includes drill defined mineralisation at both the Hervieux East (HE) and Hervieux West (HW) deposits.

The Company's claims lie within the La Blache anorthosite complex, hosted by anorthosite, leucotroctolite or leuconorite, and are coincident with the fold hinge of a regional anticline. Mineralisation appears to occur sub-parallel to this axis, with mineralisation at Hervieux West (HW), Hervieux East (HE), Hervieux East Extension (HEE) and Schmoo Lake (Schmoo) being added to Farrell-Taylor (FT) and Farrell-Mason (FM) trend that were already in Temas' control. Temas is now positioned to advance the three currently drill-defined deposit areas (FT, HW, HE), with significant upside where mineralisation can be extended in several areas as indicated on the map.

Figure 1: Map of La Blache Mineral Property, including Known Deposit Locations

The program is designed to unlock the full value of the recently expanded La Blache Project by applying a consistent analytical methodology across both historical and modern drilling datasets. The initial results validate extensive titanium-vanadium-iron oxide mineralisation while also confirming the presence of gallium, scandium and chromium within the mineralised system. Together, these critical minerals have the potential to enhance the long-term value of the Project as Temas progresses future resource estimation, metallurgical optimisation and development studies. The added impact of material concentrations of 6 critical and strategic metals at La Blache, inform Temas management on the direction and next steps for extractive metallurgy innovation using the Temas proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) Platform Technology.

Importantly, the Company fully recovered more than 36 kilometres of historical drill core, providing a major strategic advantage by allowing wholesale re-assay and geological review without the cost and time associated with replacement drilling. Management believes this work materially accelerates the technical advancement of the expanded La Blache Project while reducing exploration risk and preserving capital.

The analytical program utilises Temas' preferred fused-bead assay methodology to improve analytical consistency across the Project and to provide a robust dataset for future geological interpretation and resource evaluation. The results reported in this release form the first stage of a broader re-assay campaign aimed at strengthening confidence in La Blache's titanium-vanadium mineralisation and defining the distribution of key accessory critical metals.

CEO Commentary

Temas President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Fernback commented:

"These initial results represent another important milestone in unlocking the full value of our expanded La Blache Project. The successful recovery and systematic re-assay of more than 36 kilometres of historic drill core provides us with an exceptional opportunity to accelerate our technical development while significantly reducing both cost and execution risk.

The results continue to confirm the scale and continuity of high-grade titanium-vanadium mineralisation while also demonstrating the presence of valuable critical minerals including gallium, scandium and chromium. As governments and industry increasingly focus on securing reliable supplies of critical minerals, we believe La Blache is becoming an increasingly strategic North American asset.

This work provides an important foundation for geological modelling, resource updates and engineering studies as we continue advancing La Blache toward development. With additional Hervieux West results expected shortly, followed by Hervieux East, we look forward to delivering a steady pipeline of technical and corporate catalysts for shareholders."

Systematic Re-Assay Program Strengthens Confidence in La Blache

The Hervieux West re-assay program forms part of Temas' broader strategy to establish a consistent analytical database across the expanded La Blache Project. The program validates historical drilling using the Company's preferred fused-bead analytical methodology while providing enhanced geochemical data to support geological modelling, resource estimation and engineering studies.

By re-assaying historical drill core recovered from the Project, Temas significantly accelerates technical evaluation while reducing the cost, time and environmental footprint associated with extensive replacement drilling. The Company considers this an efficient pathway toward advancing the Project through its next phase of development.

The current focus is on confirming the distribution and continuity of titanium, vanadium and iron mineralisation while also quantifying strategic accessory critical metals including gallium, scandium and chromium. These additional elements have the potential to enhance Project economics and further support La Blache's position as a key North American critical mineral asset.

The results released today represent the first phase of the Hervieux West re-assay campaign, with additional assay results expected over the coming weeks as laboratory work progresses.

Re-Assay Results Confirm Extensive Mineralisation

The initial results continue to demonstrate the exceptional scale, continuity and thickness of the titanium-vanadium-iron oxide system at Hervieux West. Importantly, the program confirms the consistency of the mineralised horizons using Temas' preferred analytical methods and provides greater confidence in the distribution of critical metals throughout the deposit.

The Company believes these results will provide a key technical foundation for geological modelling and for the integration of the Hervieux West dataset into property wide resource evaluation and development studies in the future.

Supporting Future Resource Growth

Hervieux West is one of several significant titanium-vanadium deposits within the expanded La Blache Project. The current re-assay program is improving analytical consistency across historical datasets and providing additional confidence for future geological interpretation.

The program supports Temas' objective of incorporating a broader critical minerals suite into project evaluations, including gallium, scandium and chromium where appropriate. By leveraging the substantial historical drilling investment, the Company expects to enhance the efficiency of future resource development activities and strengthen the technical basis for subsequent engineering studies.

As further results are received, Temas will continue to refine its geological understanding of the La Blache and advance the Project toward resource updates and development studies.

Drill Results Overview

The original Hervieux West drilling program was carried out in two phases: Phase I consisted of holes HW-10-001 to HW-10-040 drilled in winter, and Phase II consisted of holes HW-10-041 to HW-10-060 drilled in the summer months. The historic operator was successful in defining significant volumes of mineralisation with a nominal drill spacing of 50 m, as well as defining edges to the deposits. The original detailed geologic database has been significantly improved through the relogging and re-assaying program allowing Temas to build a robust geometallurgic model when coupled with our RCL testing results to constrain a robust maiden MRE for the Company.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts for Hervieux West Drilling* Received to Date

* DH designators are HWR indicating that these are the re-assay of the recovered historic core. Cut-off grades for massive oxide classification are 78% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + =4.5% MgO, with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. Massive oxide classification requires a maximum of 4.5% MgO. Cut-off grades for semi-massive oxide classification and determination of a significant intercept are 20% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + =4.5% MgO, with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. V2O5 (%) has been recalculated from V (ppm) using the ALS oxide conversion factor of 1.785 for V to V2O5.

Table 1 presents the results of the first 32 drill holes received with 12 drill holes returning significant mineralisation intercepts, and 20 drill holes defining the outer edges of the mineralized body. The intercepts calculated from the 2026 assay dataset using length-weighted compositing. The table reports downhole intervals and does not imply true widths. All average grades are length-weighted over the reported composite interval, including any internal dilution allowed under the stated criteria. There are 28 holes, pending results from ALS Limited, lying predominantly within the mineralized volume of the known deposits which will be the subject of a separate press release.

The Temas geological team selected the initial 32 drill holes, which represent the margins of the Hervieux West deposit, as the first phase of the re-assay program in order to better understand the distinction between the Massive Oxide ("MO") and the Semi-massive Oxide ("SMO") mineralisation on the contact with the host rock, and to identify areas where the deposit might remain open. The second phase of the Hervieux West re-assay program will focus on holes primarily defining the core of the MO mineralisation drilled to date, and where Temas expects to confirm high-grade Fe2O3 + TiO2 intervals across of the majority of the 28 remaining RHW-series drill holes that are pending re-assay based on the visually distinct massive vanadium titanomagnetite (VTM) is easily identified.

The mineralisation within the known La Blache VTM system is dominantly characterised by massive and subordinate semi-massive Fe-Ti-V oxide hosted within the La Blache Anorthosite Complex. The 60 historic holes currently defining the Hervieux West deposit represent a total of 9,352 m. These holes were drilled over a strike distance of 950 m along a northeast-southwest axis. The topography of this block has many hills, with some to force drilling of some holes in the interpreted direction of the dip of the mineralisation. The holes were either oriented N334° or N154° with a plunge of -50°. Selected holes were drilled at a plunge of -70° or -87° to test the continuity of the mineralisation at depth.

Table 2: Collar Details for Historic Hervieux West Drilling, Provided in NAD83/UTM Zone 19N. Holes with significant intercepts are in black bold font, and the holes used to map and define the edges of the deposit are in blue font.

Prospect Hole ID Hole Type EOH Depth Easting Northing RL Dip Azimuth (m) (m) (m) (m) La Blache HWR-10-002 DD 99 451909 5543595 501 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-014 DD 42 451775 5543408 544 -87 334 La Blache HWR-10-019 DD 150 451380 5543150 539 -50 350 La Blache HWR-10-021 DD 150 451448 5543288 522 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-025 DD 156 451672 5543468 513 -70 154 La Blache HWR-10-028 DD 150 451800 5543650 508 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-034 DD 123 452037 5543669 496 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-035 DD 105 452033 5543673 496 -70 154 La Blache HWR-10-043 DD 252 452153 5543739 474 -50 90 La Blache HWR-10-045 DD 150 452069 5543786 497 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-051 DD 147 451900 5543661 506 -65 154 La Blache HWR-10-052 DD 207 451870 5543618 500 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-004 DD 111 451846 5543555 509 -87 334 La Blache HWR-10-010 DD 150 451689 5543322 541 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-015 DD 36 451775 5543408 544 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-017 DD 126 451576 5543227 542 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-018 DD 192 451424 5543161 540 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-020 DD 141 451448 5543281 511 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-022 DD 150 451574 5543445 503 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-026 DD 153 451730 5543573 514 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-027 DD 198 451730 5543573 514 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-029 DD 201 451969 5543637 495 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-032 DD 102 452055 5543626 490 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-033 DD 69 452055 5543626 490 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-037 DD 41 452087 5543680 494 -47 154 La Blache HWR-10-038 DD 138 452150 5543773 481 -47 334 La Blache HWR-10-040 DD 57 452115 5543833 493 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-041 DD 90 452115 5543833 493 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-042 DD 102 452149 5543745 487 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-044 DD 102 452127 5543777 485 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-047 DD 24 452019 5543779 495 -47 334 La Blache HWR-10-048 DD 126 452093 5543743 485 -50 154 Holes listed below pending assays to be presented in a subsequent news release. La Blache HWR-10-001 DD 200 451912 5543595 508 -50 185 La Blache HWR-10-003 DD 198 451846 5543555 509 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-005 DD 162 451846 5543555 509 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-006 DD 150 451773 5543504 510 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-007 DD 139 451773 5543504 510 -70 154 La Blache HWR-10-008 DD 144 451631 5543413 517 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-009 DD 99 451631 5543413 517 -70 154 La Blache HWR-10-011 DD 153 451689 5543322 541 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-012 DD 177 451689 5543322 541 -80 334 La Blache HWR-10-013 DD 111 451775 5543408 544 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-016 DD 144 451628 5543249 550 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-023 DD 150 451640 5543532 503 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-024 DD 159 451672 5543468 513 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-030 DD 201 451969 5543637 495 -70 175 La Blache HWR-10-031 DD 156 451969 5543637 495 -50 355 La Blache HWR-10-036 DD 150 452088 5543679 494 -50 334 La Blache HWR-10-039 DD 210 452150 5543773 481 -50 230 La Blache HWR-10-046 DD 174 452024 5543776 501 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-049 DD 222 451928 5543715 508 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-050 DD 228 451900 5543661 506 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-053 DD 169 451870 5543618 500 -65 154 La Blache HWR-10-054 DD 225 451834 5543597 502 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-055 DD 126 451834 5543597 502 -65 154 La Blache HWR-10-056 DD 222 451790 5543539 510 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-057 DD 219 451790 5543539 510 -65 154 La Blache HWR-10-058 DD 402.6 451778 5543604 509 -65 154 La Blache HWR-10-059 DD 222 451758 5543520 512 -50 154 La Blache HWR-10-060 DD 250 451690 5543547 511 -50 154

temFigure 2: Annotated drill grid map for the historic Hervieux West development drilling.

COO Commentary

David Caldwell, Chief Operating Officer of Temas Resources, commented:

"The successful recovery and systematic re-assay of the historic La Blache drill core is providing Temas with a highly valuable technical dataset that strengthens our understanding of the Project while significantly accelerating future resource work. I continue to be impressed with the nature of the MO mineralisation in the La Blache system, with consistent in situ grades of +80% over large bulk mineable volumes. The SMO acts an added sweetener to assist with the ultimate stripping on a system that outcrops along over a kilometer of strike, with only about 700m of this drilled to date.

The consistency of these first results supports our confidence in the continuity of the Hervieux West mineralised system and provides a solid platform for the next phase of geological modelling, domaining and technical evaluation. The current dataset provides a strong foundation for progressing assessment of a potential JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, subject to completion of geological modelling and all necessary technical and Competent Person reviews. In addition, the results highlight opportunities to further test the mineralised system both along strike and at depth.

As additional Hervieux West assays are completed and the Hervieux East program commences, we expect the expanded analytical database to play an increasingly important role in supporting future resource estimates, engineering studies and development planning across the now unified La Blache Project."

Next Steps

The initial Hervieux West re-assay results mark the first stage of a broader technical program designed to enhance the Company's understanding of the expanded La Blache Project. Over the coming months, Temas intends to:

Complete the commissioning of its new metallurgical lab in Ontario Canada.

Finalize the remaining Hervieux West re-assay program.

Commence the systematic re-assay of the recovered Hervieux East drill core.

Continue geological domaining and interpretation using the enhanced analytical dataset.

Integrate the new analytical information into updated geological and resource models.

Advance technical studies to support future resource updates and engineering evaluations across the expanded La Blache Project.

The Company expects these activities will establish a series of important technical milestones while progressively reducing project risk and supporting the advancement of one of North America's largest undeveloped titanium-vanadium systems. Temas anticipates releasing additional Hervieux West assay results from the remaining drill holes in the coming weeks, followed by commencement of the Hervieux East re-assay program.

These programs represent another important step in Temas' strategy of systematically advancing La Blache while building a comprehensive technical dataset to support future resource growth, development studies and the deployment of the Company's proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) processing technology. With one of the largest titanium-vanadium projects in North America and a proprietary processing platform designed to improve the economics and sustainability of critical mineral production, Temas believes it is well positioned to participate in the growing demand for secure Western supplies of critical minerals.

- ENDS -

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

timf@temasresources.com Matt Worner

Investor & Media Relations VECTOR Advisors

matt@vectoradvisors.au

+ 61 (0) 429 522 924

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https://temasresources.com

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Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company's Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (the "Prospectus"). The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the Company's website at www.temasresources.com/investors or through the ASX platform.

The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project are "foreign estimates" within the meaning of the ASX Listing Rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code.

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any omission therefrom. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person's / Qualified Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr. Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr. Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr. Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd is an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES



Revolutionizing Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialization and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits the ORF - RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals ("PGMs"), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element ("REE") recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO2 commercial grade product.1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65%2,3 is validated for TiO2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimized recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO2.

High Recovery Potential: Just as we've demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimizing these recoveries and maximizing margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. "Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite - Final Report PRO 21-16," 24 June 2022. 2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company's Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled "Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc."

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Australian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with mineral exploration, equity financing markets, and receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

ASX Compliance Statement

This announcement reports Exploration Results from the 2026 re-assay of original 2022 drill pulps and related significant-intercept generation. Sections 1 and 2 of JORC Table 1 are included in Appendix 1. No Ore Reserves are reported in this announcement.

APPENDIX 1: JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria Explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation). Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. The results relate to Temas' 2026 re-logging and re-sampling of NQ diamond drill core from the Hervieux West area of the La Blache Project. The historical 2010 Argex Silver Capital Inc. drill core was sampled using conventional diamond-core sampling practices including the original diamond core acquisition, using a diamond blade to re-saw the half NQ core that was recovered from storage. Intervals generally selected to honour geological contacts and mineralisation boundaries. These intervals were designed to resample one to two of the original samples to allow later validation testing. The 2026 program did not involve new drilling but did involve quarter coring of the original NQ core sampling. It comprised re-analysis of selected intervals using fused-bead/lithium-borate fusion methods for major oxides and trace elements. For this release and the one to follow upon receipt of pending assays, the 2026 results are the only ones presented. Drilling techniques Drill type and details, including core diameter, whether core is oriented and the method used. The 2010 program comprised 60 mobile-equipment supported NQ diamond drill holes (HW-10-01 through HW-10-060) for a total of approximately 9,352 m. The 2026 work program comprised re-assay of original 2010 core only and involved no additional drilling. The topography of this block has many hills, with some to force drilling of some holes in the interpreted direction of the dip of the mineralisation. The holes were either oriented N334° or N154° with a plunge of -50°. Selected holes were drilled at a plunge of -70° or -87° to test the continuity of the mineralisation at depth. Downhole surveys were completed on 35 of the 60 holes within the HW deposit using a single shot (Reflex) downhole survey tool to confirm hole direction, attitude and monitor deviation. Azimuths have been assumed to be as at the collar set up throughout the hole as expected with the saturated magnetic field displayed by the VTM body. The dips which are gravity driven were also quite static with generally less than 1 degree of variation noted in almost all cases. In the case of the 77 holes drilled at HE we have all but three with downhole surveys, and slightly more variation in the dips, though still generally moving an average of not more than 1.2 degrees from the starting dip. The largest variation was 3.3 degrees in a single hole. Holes are universally short averaging just 143m in HE, and 153m in HW. Average true depth for each zone is between 120-125 m, and both are open at depth. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recovery was excellent, approximating 99%. The La Blache anorthosite massif and the titaniferous magnetite zone are both highly competent, with no major faults or deformation corridors. Core loss, where present, was recorded by driller's blocks and captured during logging. No material relationship between recovery and grade has been identified from the reviewed material, and nothing has been identified that would adversely affect or bias the drill results. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. The total length and percentage of relevant intersections logged. The 2010 drill half-core was geologically logged, including lithology and mineralisation, and the core was photographed. Logging recorded the transition from anorthosite host rock into semi-massive and massive Fe-Ti-V oxide mineralisation, with local dykes and anorthosite enclaves noted. Logging is predominantly qualitative, while MO/SMO/anorthosite domaining for the current reporting is supported by geochemical data and can therefore be considered semi-quantitative. All drill intervals were re-logged, and every sample submitted has a density determination made on the full interval. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that sampling is representative of the in situ material collected. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to grain size. For the 2026 HW re-assay program, the half NQ drill core was split in half (i.e. two quarter core intervals), with half retained and half submitted for analysis. Sample intervals ranged from approximately 1-2 m; variations from nominal interval length were guided by lithological boundaries and other geological features. All samples were relogged for geology, and sample intervals marked out honouring the original sample intervals. All samples had immersion (Archimedes principle) testing done on the entire sample interval submitted for assay to assure a one-to-one correlation between the datasets. 2026 samples were sent to ALS Laboratories, weighed, logged, crushed, and pulverised to 85% passing <75 microns. The 2026 results are from re-assay of the original 2010 core; no new core sampling was obtained for the 2026 re-assay program. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests Nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used. Nature of quality control procedures adopted and whether acceptable accuracy and precision have been established. The 2026 re-assay program for HW used ME-ICP06 for major oxides and ME-MS81 for trace elements on the original 2022 pulps. The 2026 ME-MS81 method is treated as the preferred trace-element dataset for V, Cr, Ga and Sc where available. V2O5 values reported in the announcement are calculated from V using the factor 1.785. These methods are considered appropriate for whole-rock and multi-element characterisation of Fe-Ti-V oxide mineralisation. Only assays where whole rock total oxides fall within a range of 98%-102% were accepted as valid. All samples falling below that range were re-assayed until the appropriate quality was achieved. QA/QC included company-inserted control samples and ALS internal quality controls. Prior review of standards, blanks and duplicates was reported as satisfactory for Temas' 2022 and 2026 datasets Verification of sampling and assaying Verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Significant intersections were generated from the compiled master assay database. The following rules were applied to determine domains: • DH designators are HWR indicating that these are the re-assay of the recovered historic core. • Cut-off grades for massive oxide classification are 78% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + =4.5% MgO, with internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m. • Massive oxide classification requires a maximum of 4.5% MgO. • Cut-off grades for semi-massive oxide classification and determination of a significant intercept are 20% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + =4.5% MgO, • Internal dilution of 2.9m and minimum composite of 2.5m were accepted for this analysis. • V2O5 (%) has been recalculated from V (ppm) using the ALS oxide conversion factor of 1.785 for V to V2O5. No new twinned holes are reported in this announcement. No assay adjustments were made other than unit conversion of V to V2O5 using the standard oxide conversion factor and calculation of composite grades by length-weighted averaging. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes, trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The 2010 drill collars were surveyed using handheld GPS. Collar coordinates are reported in NAD83 / UTM Zone 19N. Downhole surveys were completed using a single shot downhole tool (likely Reflex) to verify direction and monitor deviation in the vertical drill holes. RL/topographic control is based on the collar survey information available for the 2010 drill program. Project-scale topographic data and resurveying of collars using sub-decimeter (differential) GPS will be acquired and used in future project reporting. All collars were left well marked with casing and a welded cap and rebar in the field. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity appropriate for Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation classifications. Whether sample compositing has been applied. The 2010 drilling was designed on a 50m nominal spacing to validate and expand understanding of the HW lens and successfully intersected the massive oxide lens at depth under the mapped outcropping mineralisation. High quality edge definition was obtained for most of the drilled strike. The spacing is sufficient for reporting Exploration Results and geological interpretation in this announcement, but no new Mineral Resource classification is being reported from this work currently. Compositing has been applied for reporting MO and SMO significant intercepts. Composite parameters are described under Section 2 - Data aggregation methods. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known. If the relationship between drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, assess and report if material. The 2010 holes were generally oriented either N334° or N154° with a dominant plunge of -50° from horizontal. Selected holes were drilled at a plunge of -70° or -87° to test the continuity of the mineralisation at depth, and a few were drilled on different azimuths. The relationship between drilling orientation and mineralisation geometry is considered adequate for reporting Exploration Results; downhole lengths are reported unless otherwise stated, and true widths will be later determined through rigorous and detailed 3-D geologic modeling. Sample security Measures taken to ensure sample security. For the 2026 program, core was recovered and transported to a logging facility in La Baie, Quebec, logged and sampled, and samples were sent to ALS Laboratories. The 2026 program sampled half core from the 2010 sample submissions and re-submitted for analysis utilizing Temas' best practice protocols for chain of custody from the point of re-patriating the core from its storage in the field to Temas' secure storage facility at Magnor in La Baie Quebec. All core handling was done by Magnor professionals to the point of delivery to ALS facilities. All rejects have been returned to that same secure facility. Audits or reviews Results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Sampling techniques were originally audited fully by independent industry experts under Ni 43-101. No additional independent audits have been completed at this time. Review of sampling techniques, QA/QC performance has been overseen by Competent Persons and final public reporting tables will be fully vetted by a Competent Person prior to release.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties. Security of tenure held at the time of reporting and any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate. The La Blache Project sits over 122 active mining claims 100% held by Temas Resources Corp, totalling approximately 8944 ha. A detailed list of these claims are provided in the Company Prospectus, released on the ASX 23/10/2025. The project is in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec, Canada, approximately 130 km northwest of Baie-Comeau. The claims are active and in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Exploration in the area began in the 1950s with discovery of iron-titanium mineralisation by Bersimis Mining. Previous work included airborne geophysics, prospecting, sampling and drilling. In 2010-2011 Nevado Resources completed approximately 12,600 m of diamond drilling including drilling on the Farrell-Taylor deposit. A NI 43-101 foreign estimate was completed in 2012. During that same time, Argex Silver Capital Inc. completed a total of 20,294 m drilled on 50-m nominal spacing on the La Blache Property, including 10,936 m on Hervieux East and 9,358 m on Hervieux West deposits Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The property lies within the Grenville Geological Province of the Canadian Shield. Mineralisation occurs within the La Blache Anorthosite Complex, an intrusive body approximately 35 km by 20 km in size. Mineralisation comprises titaniferous magnetite and ilmenite occurring as lenses, veins, dykes and tabular to dyke-like bodies within anorthosite and gabbroic rocks of the Complex. The individual lenticular bodies are roughly arcuate in regional trend. The critical metals are hosted within the VTM/Ilmenite/Spinel bodies as lattice substitutions. At Farrell-Taylor (FT), the massive oxide lens is a shallow-dipping tabular body, dipping approximately 20 degrees ENE. Semi-massive oxide (SMO) commonly occurs above or adjacent to the massive oxide (MO) lens and contains greater mafic silicate/gangue contribution, reflected partly by elevated MgO. At Hervieux West (HW) and Hervieux East (HE) deposits the attitude of the mineral is much more steeply oriented and dyke-like in aspect. There is still SMO in relation to the high-grade MO body, but its relation appears to be more intermixed as opposed to simply overlying the MO. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including easting and northing, elevation/RL, dip and azimuth, down hole length and interception depth, and hole length. If exclusion of information is justified, the Competent Person should explain why. Material drill hole details for 32 of 60 drill tests are provided in the body of the announcement, including collar coordinates, RL, dip, azimuth and end-of-hole depth. Intercept depths and downhole widths are provided in the significant intercept table in the body of this PR. No material drill hole information has been intentionally excluded from the announcement. Data aggregation methods Weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations and cut-off grades should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the aggregation procedure should be stated. Assumptions used for metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Reported intercept grades have been calculated as length-weighted averages of individual assay intervals, weighted by sample interval length. Simple arithmetic averages have not been used for reported composite grades. Intercepts are generated from the preferred assay dataset: 2026 ME-ICP06 / ME-MS81 results are used. V2O5 is calculated from V using a conversion factor of 1.785. Massive oxide (MO) intercepts use a cut-off of 78% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + capped MgO, with MgO capped at a maximum contribution of 4.5%. MO classification requires actual MgO of not more than 4.5%. Semi-massive oxide (SMO) / significant intercepts use a cut-off of 20% Fe2O3 + TiO2 + capped MgO. A maximum internal dilution of 2.9 m and minimum composite width of 2.5 m were applied. No metal-equivalent grades are reported. Fe2O3 + TiO2 and Fe2O3 + TiO2 + capped MgO are compositing/reporting parameters only and should not be read as metal-equivalent grades. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in reporting Exploration Results. If geometry with respect to drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If not known and only downhole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect. The 2010 holes generally angled but somewhat oblique to the interpreted high angle dip of mineralisation. The mineralisation at HW and HE is high angle dipping 70+ degrees to the ESE based on the interpretations from the historic operator. There are cases where drilling logistics dictated that the drill angle was more in the direction of the dip. All intercepts are stated as apparent widths with no attempt to correct for true width. Unless specifically stated, intercept lengths in the announcement are reported as downhole lengths. For both HW and HE most of the holes were drilled as perpendicular as practical to the mineralized structure, with a -50° plunge. A few holes had to be drilled in a N334° direction due to topographical constraints, and a few holes were drilled with a plunge of -70° or -87° to test the continuity of the mineralisation at depth. The titaniferous magnetite envelope of HW has an oval shape. The mineralized body is oriented N054, is about 180 m wide and was defined to a depth of about 200 m. The variography modelling suggested a + 70° dip. The titaniferous magnetite envelope of HE also has an elongate shape with multiple sheets of MO stacked and dipping at 70°. The mineralized body is oriented N054 and was defined to a depth of as much as 250 m. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections, with scales, and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to, plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate maps and sections, where appropriate, are provided in the body of this report. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practised to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All significant intercepts meeting the stated MO and SMO cut-off, internal dilution and minimum composite criteria are reported. Where no significant intercept is generated under those criteria, this is disclosed as NSI if applicable and aggregated into a single row in the same table. Holes pending assays are also listed as a separate row at the bottom of that table. Length-weighted averages reported by MO, SMO by hole/domain provide context for both the mineralised oxide populations. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including geological observations, geophysical survey results, geochemical survey results, bulk samples, metallurgical test results, bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics, potential deleterious or contaminating substances. The current results should be read in conjunction with prior La Blache disclosures, including the Prospectus and historical/foreign mineral resource disclosures. The 2026 re-assay program is intended to bring the 2010 drilling onto Temas' preferred fused-bead assay protocol and to improve confidence in the reported Fe, Ti, V and accessory metal results. Previous metallurgical test work has demonstrated the relevance of the massive oxide and semi-massive oxide domains to Temas' RCL processing concept. The announcement reports re-assay derived geochemistry for Ti, V, Fe, Ga, Cr and Sc in the context of the known Fe-Ti-V oxide system. Previous project reporting includes geological observations, historical drilling, resource estimates, metallurgical test work and density data relevant to the La Blache Project. No new metallurgical, geotechnical, groundwater or bulk-density results are reported in this announcement unless expressly included in the body of the release.No new mineral resource estimate is reported in the current significant-intercept table. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work. Diagrams clearly highlighting possible extensions, including main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Further work is expected to include continued validation of the 2022/2026 assay dataset, QA/QC review, geological relogging and domaining, integration of re-assay results into the Farrell-Taylor, HW and HE geological models, and assessment of the data for future JORC-compliant resource work. Additional drilling, metallurgical test work and broader historical core re-assay programs may be undertaken to improve confidence in the mineralisation and to support future resource estimation and development studies.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/temas-resources-confirms-extensive-high-grade-mineralisation-and-multiple-critica-1183633