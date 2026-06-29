Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Engages Triforce Media Inc. to Support Corporate Communications Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) ("Noram" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing and corporate communications agreement with Triforce Media Inc. ("Triforce"), pursuant to which Triforce will provide strategic corporate communications, digital marketing and investor communications services in support of the Company's ongoing efforts to increase awareness of Noram and the continued advancement of its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

As Noram continues advancing Zeus through technical studies, project optimization and development activities, the Company believes consistent communication with shareholders and the broader investment community remains an important component of its corporate strategy.

Under the agreement, Triforce will assist Noram with digital communications initiatives, corporate branding, content development, media distribution, investor-focused marketing campaigns, website strategy, social media communications and other digital initiatives designed to expand awareness of the Company and its ongoing corporate developments.

Sandy MacDougall, Founder and Executive Chairman of Noram Lithium, commented:

"As we continue advancing the Zeus Lithium Project, we believe it is important that our communications evolve alongside the project. Our objective is to ensure investors have timely access to clear and consistent information regarding our progress as we continue to execute on our development strategy. We look forward to working with Triforce to further strengthen our communications program while management remains focused on advancing Zeus."

The initial term of the agreement is 6 months, commencing July 1, 2026, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms.

As consideration for the services to be provided, the Company will pay Triforce CAD$15,000 per month, plus applicable taxes.

Subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, Noram has also agreed to grant Triforce 1,000,000 stock options. The options will be exercisable at a price equal to the market price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant (or such other price as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), and will vest in accordance with the terms of the grant and applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The engagement of Triforce forms part of Noram's broader corporate communications strategy as the Company continues advancing the Zeus Lithium Project toward the next stage of development. Triforce is an arm's-length service provider to the Company.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Company is committed to advancing Zeus as a strategically located domestic source of lithium for the United States while creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined project development and strategic capital allocation.

For additional information:

Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

Phone: +1-604-553-2279

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Chairman and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/noram-lithium-engages-triforce-media-inc.-to-support-corporate-communications-st-1183642