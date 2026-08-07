Noram Lithium Corp.: Noram Lithium Engages 1353656 BC Ltd. for Marketing and Management Consulting Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) has entered into a services agreement dated July 1, 2026 (the "Agreement"), with 1353656 BC Ltd. ("1353656").

1353656 B.C. Ltd. is a privately held British Columbia consulting company based in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Through its principal and sole shareholder, Sean Davis, the company provides strategic management, corporate communications, investor relations and marketing consulting services to private and publicly listed companies. Mr. Davis will personally perform all services under the Agreement on behalf of 1353656 B.C. Ltd.

The Agreement is for a fixed six (6) month term commencing July 1, 2026 and ending December 31, 2026. As consideration for the services, the Company will pay 1353656 B.C. Ltd. a consulting fee of CAD$4,000.00 per month, for aggregate cash consideration of CAD$24,000.00 plus applicable taxes.

Subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, the Company has agreed to grant 200,000 stock options to 1353656 B.C. Ltd. The options will be exercisable at a price equal to the market price of the Company's common shares on the date of grant (or such other price as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), will vest in four equal instalments over a 12 month period, with no more than 25% vesting in any three month period, and will expire two years from the date of grant.

1353656 and Mr. Davis are arm's length parties to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither 1353656 nor Mr. Davis currently holds any securities of the Company.

This Agreement, the engagement of the Consultant and the compensation payable under this Agreement, including the grant of stock options, are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information:

Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

Phone: 1-604-553-2279

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Critical Minerals Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of critical minerals in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/noram-lithium-engages-1353656-bc-ltd.-for-marketing-and-management-consulting-se-1204898