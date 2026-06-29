Auroora Group Oyj: Auroora Group Plc acquires Suomen Teknohaus Oy, a supplier of industrial specialty piping and cutting systems

Auroora Group Plc, Press Release, June 29, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

AUROORA GROUP PLC ACQUIRES SUOMEN TEKNOHAUS OY, A SUPPLIER OF INDUSTRIAL SPECIALTY PIPING AND CUTTING SYSTEMS

Auroora Group Plc has signed an agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Suomen Teknohaus Oy. The acquisition strengthens Auroora's Industrial Products and Services segment and expands its capabilities in specialty piping and cutting systems, including applications in the semiconductor industry.

Suomen Teknohaus is a steadily growing Finnish family-owned company, known for its reliability and deep technical expertise. The company supplies specialty gas piping systems, orbital welding equipment, and plasma and oxyfuel cutting machines for demanding industrial applications. Its customer base spans a broad range of leading companies in the process, energy, chemical, and metal industries. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Tuusula, Suomen Teknohaus Oy employs 27 people and generates annual revenue of approximately EUR 7 million.

Reinforcing Auroora's industrial offering and specialist capabilities

"Teknohaus is an excellent example of a Finnish industrial specialist that has, over decades, built a strong and trusted position in demanding niche markets. The company's technical expertise in specialty piping and cutting systems, its long-standing customer relationships, and its growing foothold in the semiconductor industry fit exceptionally well with the strategy of Auroora's Industrial Products and Services segment," says Sami Savolainen, Business Director at Auroora Group Plc.

Suomen Teknohaus sets its sights on the next level of growth

Anssi Kaasalainen, shareholder and CEO of Suomen Teknohaus Oy, will continue to lead the company following the transaction.

"Our decision was driven by Auroora's business model and its long-term ownership philosophy. We wanted an owner that understands specialized industrial expertise and is committed to enabling the company to continue developing on its own terms over the long term, rather than being driven by short-term objectives," says Anssi Kaasalainen.



"With this acquisition, Teknohaus now has access to the resources and network needed to take our business to the next level. We will be able to serve our customers even better while continuing to expand and strengthen our service offering," Kaasalainen continues.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Further information:

Sami Savolainen, Business Director, Auroora Group Plc, +358 41 549 2223

Anssi Kaasalainen, CEO, Suomen Teknohaus Oy, +358 40 543 3451





Auroora Group Plc

Auroora Group Plc is a Finnish serial acquirer and industrial owner that builds long-term, profitable growth through acquisitions and operational development. Auroora acts as a permanent owner and develops its Group companies as part of a decentralized and entrepreneurial group structure.

Auroora operates in three segments: Electrification and Automation, Industrial Products and Services, and Clean Water and Environmental Technology. The Group executes a repeatable acquisition strategy in selected markets and allocates capital to growth that supports sustainable value creation.

The group comprises more than 20 SMEs employing over 850 people. In 2025, Auroora's revenue was EUR 205.2 million and adjusted EBITA was EUR 13.5 million. Auroora is headquartered in Finland, with its companies operating internationally and with subsidiaries in Finland, Sweden and Poland.

Auroora Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.auroora.com

Suomen Teknohaus Oy

Suomen Teknohaus Oy is a Tuusula-based supplier of industrial specialty piping and cutting equipment, founded in 1987. The company supplies specialty gas piping systems, orbital welding equipment, and plasma and oxyfuel cutting machines, together with associated installation, training, spare parts and maintenance services. Suomen Teknohaus generates annual revenue of approximately EUR 7 million and employs 27 people.

www.teknohaus.fi



