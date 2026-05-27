The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.05.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.05.2026Aktien1 GRS144003001 Attica Holdings S.A.2 FI4000586409 Auroora Yhtiöt Oyj3 US1506025063 Cedar Realty Trust Inc. PRF.SER.C4 JP3290400005 KNC Laboratories Co. Ltd.5 SE0028329433 Octave Intelligence PLC SDR6 MX01AE040002 Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.7 MX01MF010000 Minera Frisco S.A.B. de C.V.8 PLBTEVL00019 Proacta S.A.9 PLQNTHL00017 QNA Technology S.A.10 JP3130720000 EDP Corporation11 AU0000459398 Kaoko Metals Ltd.12 CA92541R1038 Vertiv Holdings Co. CDR13 GB00BVWNLN36 Lansdowne Oil & Gas PLC14 CA5362151063 Lion Critical Minerals Corp.15 US6273335033 Sadot Group Inc.16 CA9190673066 Valdor Technology International Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3391818963 AL Sydbank A/S2 XS3298830863 Barclays Bank PLC3 XS3386666245 Barclays PLC4 XS3391835629 EDP Servicios Financieros España S.A.5 XS3364672256 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.6 XS3376882687 Kongo, Republik7 XS3307951403 Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS8 GB00BTSL5Y68 Choices CPO 1 Ltd.9 CH1568283829 Deutsche Telekom AG10 CH1568283811 Deutsche Telekom AG11 XS3388353024 DNB Bank ASA12 DE000DP9A752 DZ BANK AG13 US29874QFF63 European Bank for Reconstruction and Development14 FR0014018OI0 Frankreich, Republik15 CH1564488570 Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.16 CH1564488588 Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.17 XS3391770743 Nordic Investment Bank18 US683234D471 Ontario, Provinz19 US059165EW62 Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.20 IT0005710790 Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano S.p.A.21 XS3385867364 CBRE Europe Logistics Partners S.C.A. SICAV-SIF22 XS3386669694 Commonwealth Bank of Australia23 US448810AD30 Hydro One Inc.24 AT0000A3UZM4 HYPO TIROL BANK AG25 US45828Q2H98 Inter-American Investment Corp. - IICUSA26 XS3364672413 International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.27 US47109LAK08 Japan International Cooperation Agency28 XS3344481935 Rheinmetall AG29 US8426EPAL25 Southern Company Gas Capital Corp.30 XS3381221525 Standard Chartered PLC31 XS3389660161 Stedin Holding N.V.32 FI4000599121 Tieto Oyj33 USU9226VBD83 Vistra Operations Company LLC34 USU9226VBB28 Vistra Operations Company LLC35 US970646AA36 Willis Lease Finance Corp.36 XS3389611628 Vonovia SE37 DE000HEL0W69 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale38 US912810UV88 United States of America39 LU0950668870 UBS Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF