Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - LION Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: LION) (OTC Pink: GBBGF) (FSE: 0TD) ("LION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.lioncriticalminerals.com and its new digital investor presentation, available at https://deck.lioncriticalminerals.com.

The new interactive digital investor presentation has been developed to provide shareholders, prospective investors and strategic partners with a more comprehensive overview of the Company's graphite assets in Madagascar, corporate strategy and its positioning within the global critical minerals sector.

"LION's focus is on building long-term value by advancing a strategically located graphite project at a time when secure sources of critical minerals are becoming increasingly important," said Jason Walsh, Chairman of LION Critical Minerals. "The new website and investor presentation provide a more complete picture of our project, our strategy and the market fundamentals that underpin the growing demand for natural graphite."

About Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The 3 forty-year renewable mining exploitation licenses that comprise the Project total 4,375 hectares (10,811 acres) are located in the vicinity of Andasibe in Toamasina Province in Madagascar, 20 km to the southwest of Sheritt's large-scale nickel/cobalt laterite open pit mine at Ambatovy and 15 km northeast of the town of Moramanga from which national highway RN2 connects with capital city Antananarivo (114 km) and Madagascar's main port of Toamasina (Tamatave) (240 km). Graphite was produced on the licenses, at a modest rate constrained by the technology employed on the licenses at that time, for roughly a century from 1910. Production was suspended by the previous owners due to a slump at the time in Global Graphite markets and with the deposits only partially mined. The deposits are now ready for larger scale exploitation with modern production techniques. They lie within the graphitic horizons of the highly prospective Manampotsy Formation and are associated with topographic highs that are exploited via free digging of lateritic ore and open pit mining, providing a lower cost exploitation without need for blasting. The graphite mineralization on the Project appears within well-defined north-south belts with interbedded graphite-rich friable layers. The geological layers of interest have continuity of several kilometres and exhibit a shallow dip angle. Sample data indicate good grade (up to 10% carbon content with some samples up to nearly 14%) and large flake (jumbo size) consistent with other nearby mines e.g. Gallois (Elate Graphite), Sahamamy & Vatomina (Tirupati Graphite) and DNI Metals' Vohitsara (DNI Metals).

Natural graphite has become an increasingly important critical mineral due to its role in lithium-ion batteries, battery energy storage systems, industrial manufacturing and a range of advanced technologies. At the same time, governments and manufacturers are seeking to diversify supply chains and secure reliable sources of critical minerals outside traditional markets.

Investors can access the presentation directly at:

https://deck.lioncriticalminerals.com

The Company expects to continue expanding the website with additional technical information, corporate updates and investor resources as development activities progress.

For additional information, please visit:

Corporate Website: www.lioncriticalminerals.com

Digital Investor Presentation: https://deck.lioncriticalminerals.com

About LION Critical Minerals Corp.

LION Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian critical minerals company focused on advancing its graphite assets in Madagascar. The Company's objective is to participate in the growing demand for natural graphite driven by battery technologies, energy storage systems, industrial applications and secure critical mineral supply chains.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website, www.sedarplus.ca, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.lioncriticalmineralscorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "intend", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304177

Source: Lion Critical Minerals Corp.