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WKN: A41ZCP | ISIN: US6273335033 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XJ0
NASDAQ
28.07.26 | 22:00
14,960 US-Dollar
-11,16 % -1,880
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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SADOT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SADOT GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 22:38 Uhr
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Sadot Group Inc.: Sadot Group Improves Balance Sheet With $4.3 Million in Debt-to-Equity Settlements, Announces New Chapter as an AI-Powered Technology Platform Company

Company advances its transformation away from physical offices and legacy cost centers toward a technology-driven platform anchored by TradeOS and TradeIQ; separately completes four debt-to-equity settlements totaling approximately $4.3 million

BURLESON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company") today announced a new chapter in its evolution as it transitions from a physical, asset- and headcount-intensive trading operator into an AI-powered commodity trading technology platform company, anchored by its TradeOS and TradeIQ platforms. Separately, and unrelated to this strategic transformation, the Company also announced the completion of four debt-to-equity settlement agreements, settling and extinguishing approximately $4.3 million in outstanding indebtedness and asserted claims in exchange for shares of the Company's common stock and no cash consideration. The settlements are described in more detail in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

A New Chapter: From Physical Operations to an AI Platform Company

Over the past year, Sadot has undertaken a deliberate transformation of its business model - moving away from the physical offices, fixed infrastructure, and labor-intensive cost centers that historically defined its commodity trading operations, and toward a leaner, technology-first platform built for scale. This transition is anchored by the Company's previously announced acquisitions of TradeOS and TradeIQ, two complementary AI-powered trading technology platforms that form the core of Sadot's next-generation commodity trading infrastructure.

"We are closing the chapter on the legacy, capital- and headcount-intensive model of commodity trading, and opening a new one," said Haggai Ravid, Chief Executive Officer of Sadot Group. "With TradeOS and TradeIQ, we are building a platform company - one designed to operate with a fraction of the fixed cost base of a traditional trading business, while extending our reach through technology rather than physical footprint. This is a new start for Sadot."

Enhanced Balance Sheet: Completion of Debt-to-Equity Settlements

In a separate and unrelated development, the Company also announced the completion of four debt settlement and share issuance agreements, under which the Company settled and extinguished an aggregate of approximately $4.3 million in outstanding debt obligations and asserted claims in exchange for shares of common stock, with no cash consideration paid by the Company.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) is transitioning into an AI-powered commodity trading technology platform company, anchored by its TradeOS and TradeIQ platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's business transformation, technology platform strategy, capital structure, and anticipated filings. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including without limitation, the risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other filings with the SEC, including risks relating to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

www.sadotgroupinc.com
Email: ir@sadotco.com
Phone: (832) 604-9568

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sadot-group-improves-balance-sheet-with-4.3-million-in-debt-to-e-1197709

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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