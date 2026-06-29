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WKN: A42788 | ISIN: US4869171078 | Ticker-Symbol: 9MK
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 14:40
5,274 Euro
+0,17 % +0,009
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KEEL INFRASTRUCTURE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEEL INFRASTRUCTURE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2655,37014:42
5,2705,37414:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 13:12 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Keel Infrastructure Added to Russell 3000 Index

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (Nasdaq: KEEL; TSX: KEEL) ("Keel Infrastructure" or "Keel"), a North American digital infrastructure and energy company, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective as of U.S. market open today, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

"Inclusion in the Russell Index marks a meaningful milestone for Keel, one that reflects the deliberate and strategic steps we've taken to build a U.S. digital and energy infrastructure company," said Ben Gagnon, CEO. "We've spent the last 18 months advancing our energy pipeline and assembling a world-class team capable of delivering digital infrastructure at the pace and scale that customers require. We're excited about what the rest of 2026 holds, and we look forward to introducing Keel to a broader set of investors who will have the opportunity to follow our progress as we continue to execute our business plan."

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website at www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/russell-reconstitution.

About Keel Infrastructure
Keel Infrastructure is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a development pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections already in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania and Washington in the United States, and Québec in Canada. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at www.keelinfra.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Keel's business strategy, development pipeline, energy infrastructure, customer demand, execution plans, investor outreach and expected future progress. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to project development, power availability, grid interconnections, customer demand, financing, construction, regulatory approvals, market conditions and other risks described in Keel's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Keel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Laine Yonker
ir@keelinfra.com		Media Contact:
Amanda Ignatius
media@keelinfra.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.