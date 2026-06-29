Keel Infrastructure Added to Russell 3000 Index

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (Nasdaq: KEEL; TSX: KEEL) ("Keel Infrastructure" or "Keel"), a North American digital infrastructure and energy company, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective as of U.S. market open today, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

"Inclusion in the Russell Index marks a meaningful milestone for Keel, one that reflects the deliberate and strategic steps we've taken to build a U.S. digital and energy infrastructure company," said Ben Gagnon, CEO. "We've spent the last 18 months advancing our energy pipeline and assembling a world-class team capable of delivering digital infrastructure at the pace and scale that customers require. We're excited about what the rest of 2026 holds, and we look forward to introducing Keel to a broader set of investors who will have the opportunity to follow our progress as we continue to execute our business plan."

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website at www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/russell-reconstitution.

About Keel Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including AI. With a development pipeline of 2.2 gigawatts and established grid interconnections already in place, Keel delivers scalable infrastructure solutions in high-demand power markets across Pennsylvania and Washington in the United States, and Québec in Canada. Keel is headquartered in New York City and trades under the ticker symbol "KEEL" on Nasdaq and TSX. Learn more at www.keelinfra.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.

Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws and Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Keel's business strategy, development pipeline, energy infrastructure, customer demand, execution plans, investor outreach and expected future progress. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to project development, power availability, grid interconnections, customer demand, financing, construction, regulatory approvals, market conditions and other risks described in Keel's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Keel undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.