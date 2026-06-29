Forte Minerals Corp: Forte Minerals Anchors Capital Structure with C$1.47M Treasury Influx; Highlights Tight Share Structure and Strategic Ownership Base

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") - CSE: CUAU) (OTCQX: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA- is pleased to announce that it has received aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,473,054.00 through the exercise of 4,910,180 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at an exercise price of C$0.30 per share.

The Warrants were originally issued in connection with the Company's 2024 financing and expired on June 26, 2026. The full exercise of these reflects continued support from Forte's shareholder base.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from these exercises to aggressively advance exploration and permitting activities across its portfolio of copper and gold projects in Peru, and for general working capital purposes.

Patrick Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forte Minerals, commented:

"The full exercise of these warrants reflects strong, continuing alignment with our shareholder base and provides Forte with a significant injection of cash. This milestone simultaneously strengthens our treasury and streamlines our capital structure into a much cleaner, single-tier profile at C$0.60. With multiple exploration catalysts ahead in Peru, this capital ensures we are fully funded to aggressively advance our high-priority copper and gold projects."

Capital Structure Update

The Company's remaining warrant profile is now consolidated into a single tier consisting of 3,430,550 warrants (comprising 3,212,550 standard warrants and 218,050 broker warrants), each exercisable at C$0.60 per share with an expiry date of June 13, 2027.

While this exercise transitions the previous warrant tier into common shares, Forte's capital structure remains exceptionally tight and highly concentrated among long-term stakeholders. The majority of Forte's total shares outstanding are held by strategic investors, partners, insiders, and institutional holders, leaving a tightly restricted public float of 24%.

The shareholder distribution is structured as follows, with percentages shown on an approximate and rounded basis:

Management & Insiders: Encompassing 20% of the company, ensuring absolute alignment with retail shareholders.





Encompassing 20% of the company, ensuring absolute alignment with retail shareholders. Strategic Partners: Anchored by two core strategic investors holding nearly 17% total and our strategic exploration partner, Globetrotter Resource Group, at 8%.





Anchored by two core strategic investors holding nearly 17% total and our strategic exploration partner, Globetrotter Resource Group, at 8%. Institutional & Long-Term Investors: Institutional backers account for approximately 6%, alongside a committed, non-retail baseline of long-term investors representing 25% of the structure.



Below is a detailed visual breakdown of our updated capital structure and shareholder distribution. For a deeper look into our capital management strategy, please feel free to explore our Investor FAQ Page

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners. Backed by two recent strategic investors and a strengthened balance sheet, Forte is well-positioned to execute its 2026 exploration goals at the Alto Ruri High-Sulfidation gold target and the Esperanza Copper-Moly Project.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Patrick?Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo

President & Chief Executive Officer

Investor Inquiries

Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets

E: kguichon@forteminerals.com

C: (604) 612-9976

Media Contact

Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development

E: adalaire@forteminerals.com

T: (604) 983-8847

E: info@forteminerals.com

W: www.forteminerals.com

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Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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