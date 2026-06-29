Ten-hole Silver Cliff Kate Deposit drill program completed; assays pending.

Rosor field work completed to support next phase of Passiflora drilling.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the Company's progress through the first half of 2026 and its ongoing advancement of a fully funded exploration plan across its 100%-controlled U.S. mineral asset portfolio.

Since the closing of its oversubscribed financing earlier this year, Viscount has advanced several important operational and capital markets initiatives. The Company's fundamentals have never been stronger.

"While recent share price performance has not reflected the progress we have made across the business, Viscount's fundamentals have never been stronger," stated Jim MacKenzie, President and CEO of Viscount. "We are well capitalized, active in the field, and advancing multiple near-term catalysts across a 100%-controlled U.S. asset base. With the Kate drill program completed, assays pending, Rosor's field work now completed, the upcoming drill program at the Passiflora gold - copper porphyry target and SLR's review of the Kate Resource underway, we believe the Company is positioned for a meaningful period of technical advancement through the balance of 2026."

2026 Progress and Near-Term Catalysts

At Silver Cliff, the Company has completed its ten-hole 2026 core drill program focused on expanding and better defining the Kate Silver Resource area and testing high-priority structural and geological targets beyond the current resource footprint. The program was designed to evaluate the Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite host units, which have historically hosted high-grade silver mineralization at Kate, while also testing step-out targets to the north, northwest and along the broader Kate-Passiflora trend.

Visual logging from the program identified encouraging geological features, including hydrothermal alteration, brecciation, manganese oxide mineralization, visible galena, sulphide mineralization and localized massive sulphide veining in certain holes. The Company cautions that these observations are visual only and are not a substitute for laboratory assay results. Assays from the completed 2026 drill program are pending and will be released once received, compiled and interpreted.

In parallel, SLR Consulting is completing its review and re-analysis of the Kate mineral resource estimate. Viscount's confirmation drilling program has successfully brought historical drill holes into full NI 43-101 compliance, providing a stronger technical foundation for the updated resource. The Company believes the updated estimate has the potential to reflect a meaningful increase over the current resource. It should be noted that because historical sampling applied a one to two ounce per tonne silver cut-off, lower-grade intervals around those holes were not recorded, representing additional upside that is not yet captured in the model. The updated estimate remains subject to SLR's review, silver market conditions, and all applicable NI 43-101 requirements.

At Passiflora, Rosor Exploration has completed its field work for the high-resolution airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey at Silver Cliff. The Company is now awaiting interpreted results and datasets. Once received, Viscount intends to integrate the Rosor data with the prior Quantec TITAN MT survey, existing drilling, soil geochemistry and geological interpretation to refine and prioritize targets for the next phase of drilling. The Company's current plan is to drill at least three deep holes this year to further test the broader Passiflora gold-copper porphyry potential.

Passiflora remains one of the Company's most important growth opportunities. Our first drill hole at the target intersected 843.9 metres of continuous gold-copper mineralization and mineralization remains open in multiple directions and at depth. Management believes that the integration of Rosor's higher-resolution data with the existing Quantec dataset may significantly improve targeting and assist the Company in vectoring toward the core of the system.

The Company also continues to maintain meaningful optionality at Cherry Creek, Nevada, where Viscount controls a district-scale land package in a historic mining camp with multiple styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate replacement targets, jasperoid systems and porphyry-related potential. Field work and drill-location planning at Cherry Creek remain part of the Company's broader 2026 business plan.

A Strengthened Corporate Platform

Viscount's 2026 progress has not been limited to the field. The Company completed an oversubscribed financing, strengthened its balance sheet, and upgraded to the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol VLMGF, improving visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors. Together, these milestones support the Company's ability to advance its technical programs in a disciplined manner while maintaining exposure to multiple discoveries and resource-growth opportunities.

The Company believes its asset base offers shareholders a rare combination of near-surface silver resource growth at Kate, district-scale copper-gold porphyry upside at Passiflora, and multi-metal optionality at Cherry Creek. With 100%-controlled assets located in the western United States, Viscount is positioned with direct exposure to silver, gold, copper and other strategic metals in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Looking Ahead

For the remainder of 2026, Viscount's key priorities include:

- Receiving, compiling, and releasing assay results from the completed ten-hole Silver Cliff drill program.

- Completing the SLR review and re-analysis of the Kate resource.

- Receiving and interpreting Rosor's airborne geophysical survey results.

- Integrating Rosor, Quantec, and drilling data to finalize Passiflora drill targets.

- Advancing plans for the next phase of deep drilling at Passiflora.

- Continuing field work and target refinement at Cherry Creek.

"Viscount is entering the second half of 2026 with the strongest technical foundation and financial position in the Company's recent history," added Mr. MacKenzie. "Our focus is clear: deliver assay results, revised NI 43-101 Resource at the Kate, drill Passiflora targets, and continue to execute our fully funded business plan. We believe the Company's current valuation does not reflect the scale of the opportunity we are advancing."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg, C.P.G., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

The Kate hosts a near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: ; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology). Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous copper-gold mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 9 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately fifty miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

Viscount's strategy is to acquire, explore, and advance high-potential mineral properties through systematic geological work, while continuing to build partnerships that support long-term development.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303022

Source: Viscount Mining Corp.