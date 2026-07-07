Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated an accelerated, data-driven targeting program at its 100%-owned Cherry Creek Project in Nevada, following the successful consolidation and enhancement of a significant historical dataset originally generated by Centerra Gold Inc. and Summit Mining (Sumitomo).

From Fragmented Data to a Coherent Discovery Platform

Viscount's technical team has completed a comprehensive review, validation, and upgrading of the datasets-transforming a previously fragmented and partially incomplete collection of files into a unified and highly actionable exploration database.

Through this process, the Company has identified and enhanced original raw data, enabling-for the first time-a property-wide, integrated interpretation across multiple mineral systems.

Building the Foundation for Discovery

The Company has commenced the rapid generation of a full suite of modern exploration datasets, including property-wide geology and structural interpretations, multi-element rock, soil, and stream geochemistry, integrated geophysics (IP and aeromagnetic datasets), drill hole database with cross-sectional modeling, satellite-derived alteration and mineral mapping, and verified and corrected claim boundary mapping.

These datasets will be integrated into a modern 3D targeting workflow, allowing Viscount to systematically identify, rank, and advance high-conviction drill targets.

Multiple Mineral Systems - One District

Cherry Creek is demonstrating the characteristics of a multi-system, district-scale mineral camp, with potential across several high-value deposit types including porphyry copper-molybdenum systems, carbonate replacement (CRD) silver-copper mineralization, high-grade gold vein systems, and strategic metals including tungsten and antimony.

Initial work has already identified several priority target areas, including Lead Mine Canyon, Mary Anne, tungsten zones, and TiCup-some of which remain underexplored by modern standards and represent compelling opportunities for new discovery.

Clear Catalyst Pathway

The Company expects a consistent and building cadence of technical updates as Cherry Creek advances through the following stages: short-term completion of key datasets and integrated map layers, near-term target synthesis and prioritization across multiple zones, and next phase definition of drill-ready targets and advancement toward field programs.

This structured approach is designed to deliver ongoing news flow while methodically advancing the project toward a discovery phase.

Positioned for Discovery

With a significantly upgraded technical foundation and multiple target styles emerging, Viscount believes Cherry Creek is transitioning into a high-impact exploration asset with meaningful scale potential.

"We are effectively starting to see Cherry Creek come together as a true district-scale opportunity," said Mark Abrams VP of Exploration. "What was previously a fragmented dataset is now being transformed into a cohesive exploration platform, and that is where real value creation begins. As we integrate these datasets and move into target generation, we expect to define multiple high-quality targets across different mineral systems. This is not a single-target story, this is a pipeline of opportunities. With a clear path to drill-ready targets and a steady stream of technical milestones ahead, we believe Cherry Creek has the potential to emerge as a meaningful discovery story."

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of 500,000 stock options to a consultant pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. Of the total options granted, 200,000 vest immediately on the date of grant and the remaining 300,000 vest in equal monthly installments of 50,000 options per month over the six (6) months following the date of grant. All options remain subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg CPG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).

Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304088

Source: Viscount Mining Corp.