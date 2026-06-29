Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCQB: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce high-grade surface sampling results from its La Flora gold-silver project ("La Flora" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Deseado Massif of the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

The results confirm the presence of potentially significant gold and silver mineralization at surface and further support La Flora's potential as a priority drill target within Daura's exploration projects in Argentina.

Highlights include:

Surface samples returning up to 63.88 g/t gold and 175.34 g/t silver .

. Mineralization within the La Flora tenement features four veins within a 100 m wide vein array traced over 380 m. Part of the 1km long outcropping La Flora Vein system.

Gold mineralization is associated with As, Sb and Hg, consistent with productive epithermal gold-silver systems in the Deseado Massif.

Drill permits submitted, with La Flora expected to be incorporated into the Company's Phase II drilling program planned for Q3 2026.

Additional samples include:

6.17 g/t Au and 9.29 g/t Ag

4.77 g/t Au and 7.87 g/t Ag

4.72 g/t Au and 9.8 g/t Ag

3.26 g/t Au and 41.69 g/t Ag

"Surface sampling at La Flora has delivered some very high-grade results in the past, so we're encouraged to see more high-grade samples, including visible gold, as we track these veins and refine our drill targeting for this exciting target," said Mark Sumner, CEO and Chairman of Daura Gold. "The La Flora Vein system can be traced over 1km of strike extent and within our tenement, the vein array features four veins with an approximate width of 100 metres. With high grades and visible gold at surface, it represents a very prospective area for our Phase II drill campaign."

The surface sampling at La Flora was designed to confirm the grade and continuity of gold-silver mineralization and support drill target definition for the Phase II drilling program.





Map 1. Daura Gold's results for the La Flora Vein array sampling.

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Fig 1. La Flora target and sample with visible gold grading 63.88 g/t Au and 175.34 g/t Ag.

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Advancing Toward Phase II Drilling

Following the successful completion of the character surface sampling program at La Flora and encouraging results from the Company's inaugural drill campaign at Cerro Bayo, Daura has submitted drill permit applications for La Flora. Subject to permitting timelines, the Company anticipates incorporating La Flora targets into its Phase II drill program scheduled to commence in Q3 2026.





Map 2. Map of Cerro Bayo & La Flora Land Packages covering +28,397 ha.

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Satellite Lineament Mapping

Daura has completed preliminary lineament mapping of the La Flora license area and has identified numerous lineaments considered to be similar to the lineaments seen at the La Flora Vein system. These lineaments will be used as a 1st pass ground truthing exercise in early spring, followed by screening using multidisciplinary exploration techniques including but not limited to geochemical and geophysical tools. Daura has no record of such work being carried out previously and the historical sampling results outside of the La Flora Vein system are sparse. The lineament mapping done to date suggests that there are many features similar to the La Flora Vein system throughout the tenement.





Map 3. Historical sample results of the La Flora license area together with satellite imagery interpreted lineaments. The historic sample results have not been verified by Daura and the results should be used as a guide only to previous work.

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La Flora Project

The La Flora Project is located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, within the prolific Deseado Massif, one of the world's premier Jurassic epithermal precious metals districts. The project comprises a large land package covering multiple mineral concessions and hosts numerous gold-silver bearing structures distributed across a district-scale hydrothermal system.

Mineralization is associated with structurally controlled epithermal veins, silicified breccias, and hydrothermal alteration zones developed within Jurassic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks. Surface sampling has identified multiple gold and silver anomalies, with mineralized structures traced over significant strike lengths and remaining open for further exploration.

The La Flora Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and is located approximately 16 kilometres from the Cerro Bayo Project, both hosting multiple epithermal vein targets prospective for high-grade gold and silver mineralization.

Daura has the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the La Flora and Cerro Bayo Projects (collectively, the "Projects") pursuant to its option agreement with Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF).

Deseado Massif: A World-Class Gold-Silver District

The Projects are located within the Deseado Massif, a globally recognized precious metals district that has produced more than 20 million ounces of gold and 600 million ounces of silver since 1990. The region hosts several major mines and deposits, including Newmont's Cerro Negro and Hochschild Mining's San José operations.

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

Grab samples were collected by the Company's geologists and the individual samples, bagged, sealed and placed into sealed dispatch bags under the direct supervision of the Company's staff before being dispatched to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Argentina, an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finishand over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Alex Stewart's standard procedures.

The internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by Geodex Consultants Ltd., a third-party independent consultancy, and were found to be within acceptable limits before being uploaded into Datashed by Geomax Ltd., an independent arms-length database manager. Readers are cautioned that that grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Project. There has been insufficient exploration to define a current mineral resource at La Flora and the Company cautions that there is a risk further exploration will not result in the delineation of a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills, M.Sc., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 18,000 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 10,600-hectare Antonella-Libelulas Project, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura successfully completed its first drill program in Q2 2026 and is expecting to commence Phase II drilling in Q3 2026, including the La Flora targets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the anticipated timing of the Phase II drill program at the Project; and other statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans and operations. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks that the Company may not be able to undertake its Phase II drill program at the Project as anticipated, or at all; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Daura Gold Corp.