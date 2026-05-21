Highlights

Multiple gold and silver intercepts returned from initial drilling at Cerro Bayo, with broad zones of near-surface silver mineralization encountered across multiple target areas.

CBD26-001 returned 16.35 metres (m) @ 1.72 g/t gold-equivalent (AuEq), including 3.60 m @ 6.3 g/t AuEq.

CBD26-005 returned 15.0 m @ 1.90 g/t AuEq and 3.60 m @ 6.08 g/t AuEq.

Within CBD26-005, a high-grade silver interval returned 739 g/t Ag and 0.33 g/t Au over 1.8 m.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCQB: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to report assay results from its phase one diamond drill program ("Phase One") at the Cerro Bayo project located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("Cerro Bayo").

The 1,850-metre program comprised 18 diamond drill holes testing 10 priority targets across the 28,397-hectare property. Significant gold and silver mineralization was intersected in multiple holes during this first-pass drill campaign, including several higher-grade intervals that demonstrate the potential of the epithermal system.

"The Cerro Bayo and La Flora license areas form part of a very large hydrothermal field spanning more than 400 km² within the Deseado Massif, where multiple target areas identified by previous operators remained effectively untested by drilling," stated Stuart Mills, VP Exploration at Daura Gold. "Phase One drilling successfully intersected broad zones of near-surface silver mineralization and higher-grade gold-silver intervals across multiple target areas, validating several key aspects of our geological model during Daura's preliminary drill campaign."

Highlight Intercepts

Hole CBD26-001:

16.35 m at 1.72 g/t AuEq * (0.37 g/t Au, 88.96 g/t Ag) from 28.85 m ; including 3.60m at 1.43g/t gold (Au) and 321.7 g/t Ag (6.3 g/t AuEq) from 36.05 m.

; including

Hole CBD26-005:

15.00 m at 1.90 g/t AuEq * (0.07 g/t Au, 120.8 g/t Ag) from 58.7 m ; including 2.00m at 0.11 g/t Au and 427.4 g/t Ag (6.6 g/t AuEq) from 63.70 m, and 1.70m at 0.16 g/t Au and 120.72 g/t Ag (2.0 g/t AuEq) from 68.30 m.

; including 3.60 m at 6.08 g/t AuEq * (0.18 g/t Au, 389.88 g/t Ag) from 86.4 m , including 1.80m at 0.33 g/t Au and 739.53 g/t Ag (11.53 g/t AuEq) from 86.40 m.

, including

Hole CBD26-012:

11.95m at 2.1 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 6.8 g/t Ag) from 11.45 m, including 1.95m at 8.83 g/t Au and 18.86 g/t Ag (9.1 g/t AuEq) from 17.15 m.

including

See Notes to Intercepts Table & Highlights

Additionally, broad zones of silver mineralization were encountered from surface in multiple holes, including:

CBD26-001: 43.1 m at 44.3 g/t Ag; and

CBD26-005: 34.1 m at 23.2 g/t Ag.

The broad near-surface mineralization encountered across multiple target areas supports the presence of a large and well-developed epithermal gold-silver system at Cerro Bayo, with potential for both shallow bulk-tonnage mineralization and higher-grade feeder structures at depth. The Company is continuing to refine targets and compile results in preparation for Phase Two drilling.

Mr. Mills continues, "Daura's strategy has been to drill early while continuing to systematically refine and generate new targets across the district. Drilling successfully intersected low sulphidation epithermal veins and breccias associated with higher-grade gold and silver intervals across multiple target areas, confirming several key aspects of our geological model. Importantly, the scale and continuity of mineralization encountered suggest we are vectoring into a well-developed hydrothermal system with only our first phase of drilling. These drill results significantly enhance our confidence in the broader discovery potential at Cerro Bayo and we relish the opportunity to continue systematic, results-driven exploration."





Map 1: Concession map of Cerro Bayo with collar locations of Significant Drill Intercepts (Table 1).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Table 1. Significant Drill Intercepts

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Thickness (m)^ Gold (g/t) † Silver (g/t) † Gold

Equivalent

(g/t)‡*













CBD26-001 16.0 19.75 3.75 0.063 31.5 .050 and 28.85 45.2 16.35 0.369 89.0 1.72 including 36.05 39.65 3.60 1.430 321.7 6.3













CBD26-005 0 14.0 14 0.037 30.7 05 and 15.95 17.2 1.25 0.100 30.7 0.6 and 23 24.95 1.95 0.330 15.2 0.6 and 30.6 34.1 3.5 0.092 46.0 0.8 and 58.7 73.7 15 0.074 120.8 1.9 including 63.7 65.7 2 0.110 427.4 6.6 including 68.3 70.0 1.7 0.160 120.72 1.99 and 86.4 90 3.6 0.175 389.8 6.08 including 86.4 88.2 1.8 0.330 739.53 11.53













CBD26-010 30.25 30.55 0.3 0.430 13.4 0.6 and 34.6 35.75 1.15 0.070 47.0 0.8













CBD26-011 103 103.75 0.75 0.600 39.0 1.2













CBD26-012 3.1 4.3 1.2 0.660 5.6 0.7 and 11.45 23.4 11.95 2.000 6.8 2.1 including 17.15 19.10 1.95 8.83 18.86 9.12 including 22.5 23.4 0.9 1.210 2.7 1.3 and 33.3 35.85 2.55 0.526 0.0 0.6 and 67.75 68 0.25 1.020 0.0 1.1













CBD26-015 75.8 76 0.2 0.140 165.0 2.6 and 114.8 117.35 2.55 0.063 32.6 0.6













CBD26-017 24 24.35 0.35 1.460 4.5 1.5













CBD26-018 69.2 70.15 0.95 0.470 0.0 0.5

Notes to Intercepts Table & Highlights

‡ * Gold equivalent (AuEq) * = Au + (Ag / 66) † . Assumes a recovery of 80% Ag and 100% Au given the project is early stage and there is no metallurgical test work to date.

† Ag conversion uses a factor of 66, based on conservative, arbitrary Au & Ag prices, plus reduced Ag recoveries

^ Intersect lengths are recorded core lengths as true widths are not known at this time.

* The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in the area and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.





Image 1. Hole CBD26-001, from 38 m to 39.6 m: 1.65 g/t Au and 321 g/t Ag.

Description: Multi-phase hydrothermal breccias with a dark grey, micro-sulphide matrix (inset photo)

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Image 2. Hole CBD26-005, from 86.4 m to 88.2 m: 0.33 g/t Au and 739 g/t Ag.

Description: Dark grey disseminated blebs of sulphides within a felsic volcaniclastic, cut by quartz carbonate veinlets containing ruby silver sulphosalts (inset photo)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Image 3. Hole CBD26-012, from 17.15 m to 19.1 m: 8.83 g/t Au and 18.86 g/t Ag.

Description: Attritional, matrix supported hydrothermal breccia with a dark grey micro-sulphide matrix (inset photo)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/298335_497114f4f46618b9_004full.jpg

Phase Two Drilling & Exploration Program

Phase Two drilling at Cerro Bayo envisages step-out drilling from Phase One target tests and preliminary drill testing of recently generated targets that have been developed as part of the ongoing, systematic generative exploration program. The parallel advancement of both target generation, initial drilling and follow-up drilling is designed to create a sustained exploration pipeline with multiple opportunities for discovery across Daura's growing Argentine portfolio.

At the La Flora project ("La Flora"), drill permit applications have been submitted, and the Company remains on track for an initial drill program during Q3/Q4 2026. La Flora represents an additional high-priority exploration opportunity where high-grade vein systems and visible gold have been identified at surface (see inset in Map 1).

QA/QC and Analytical Procedures

All of the drill core was split in half using a diamond saw and logged by the Company's geologist on site who outlined the intervals to be sampled. The maximum sample length is approximately 2 meters, and sample lengths are adjusted according to lithological and/or mineralogical contacts.

Half drill core samples were collected under the supervision of the Company's geological team and samples were transported by the Company to Alex Stewart Laboratories ("ASI") in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz, Argentina. The samples were dried, crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh, rotary split before being pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns pulp.

Gold and silver analyses were completed in Perito Moreno using 30 g Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish, with over-range analyses subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with ASI's standard procedures.

An aliquot of the pulp reject was shipped to ASI's Mendoza laboratory for multi-element analysis consisting of aqua regia digestion and a 42-element suite analyzed by Inductively Coupled Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS).

The internal quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards. Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required. QA/QC results were reviewed by Geodex Consultants Ltd., a third-party independent consultancy, and were found to be within acceptable limits before being uploaded into Datashed by Geomax Ltd., an independent arms-length database manager.

The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills, M.Sc., is the Company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. No limitations or failures to verify were identified. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 16,600 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900 hectares of contiguous concessions at Libélulas, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura has completed its first drill program and announced assay results on May 21, 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the epithermal system at Cerro Bayo, including, without limitation, the potential for shadow bulk-tonnage mineralization and for higher-grade feeder structures at depth, the Company's initial drilling at La Flora, including, without limitation, the status of the drill permit applications that have been submitted and the anticipated timing of the initial drill program, the discovery potential at Cerro Bayo, the Company's operational plan for systematic, results-driven exploration, the anticipated timing for the Phase Two drilling program at Cerro Bayo and the benefits of the parallel advancement of both target generation, initial drilling and follow-up drilling, being the creation of a sustained exploration pipeline with multiple opportunities for discovery across Daura's growing Argentine portfolio. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks that the benefits expected from the epithermal system at Cerro Bayo, including, without limitation, the potential for shadow bulk-tonnage mineralization and for higher-grade feeder structures at depth, may not be realized as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to initiate its drilling at La Flora as anticipated, or at all; risks related to the status of the La Flora drill permit application; risks that the discovery potential of Cerro Bayo may not be realized as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company's operational plans for systematic, results-driven exploration may not be completed as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to initiate its Phase Two drilling program at Cerro Bayo as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company may not be able to realize the benefit of creating a sustained exploration pipeline with multiple opportunities for discovery across Daura's growing Argentine portfolio from the Company's parallel advancement of both target generation, initial drilling and follow-up drilling as anticipated, or at all; future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Daura Gold Corp.