WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized a 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Board received approval at the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 12, 2026 to approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock.The Reverse Stock Split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. EDT on July 1, 2026. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "RMTI" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The new CUSIP number following the Reverse Stock Split will be 774374409."The Reverse Stock Split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on Nasdaq. Rockwell Medical's Board of Directors believes that maintaining the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Continued listing on Nasdaq can provide, among other benefits, enhanced liquidity for our common stock, broader access to capital, increased visibility in the marketplace, and the ability to attract and retain institutional investors," said Robert S. Radie, Chairman of the Board at Rockwell Medical.When the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective on July 1, 2026, every ten (10) shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one (1) new share of common stock. The Reverse Stock Split will not modify any rights or preferences of the shares of the Company's common stock. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the exercise prices and the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, as applicable, warrants, and convertible preferred stock, as well as to the number of shares issued and issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans. The common stock issued pursuant to the Reverse Stock Split will remain paid and non-assessable. The Reverse Stock Split will not affect the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company authorized under the Company's Certificate of Incorporation or the par value of the common stock.No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split will be entitled to a cash payment in lieu thereof at a price equal to the fraction to which the stockholder would otherwise be entitled multiplied by the closing trading price per share of the common stock (as adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split) on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 30, 2026.Equiniti Trust Company LLC has been appointed by the Company to act as its exchange agent for the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders owning pre-split shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, subject to brokers' particular processes. Similarly, registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock electronically in book-entry form are also not required to take further action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.Additional information about the Reverse Stock Split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2026, as supplemented by the supplemental proxy materials filed with the SEC on May 11, 2026, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and the Company's website at ir.rockwellmed.com.About Rockwell MedicalRockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical's mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed in freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or a patient's home. Rockwell Medical's products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® four years in a row (2023-2026) and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production in 2024 and 2025, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions. For more information, visit www.rockwellmed.com.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as, "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "can," "would," "develop," "plan," "potential," "predict," "forecast," "project," "intend," "look forward to," "remain confident," "are determined," "are committed to," "are on track," "are resolute in our vision," "work to," "drive towards," "focused on," "seeks to" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that Rockwell Medical will be able to realize any of the anticipated benefits from the reverse stock split, including maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Forward looking statements contained herein include statements related to the benefits of continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. While Rockwell Medical believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Rockwell Medical's SEC filings), many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as such description may be amended or updated in any future reports we file with the SEC. Rockwell Medical expressly disclaims any obligation to update our forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.ContactsHeather Hunter(248) 432-1362IR@RockwellMed.com

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