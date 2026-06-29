RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Joins Russell 3000 Index

Reflects business momentum and improved operating and financial performance

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, effective when U.S. markets open on June 29, 2026, as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

"We are pleased to join the Russell 3000 Index, a milestone we believe reflects the meaningful progress we have made over the past several quarters," said Robert Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of RF Industries. "We have diversified our end markets, expanded into higher-value applications serving data centers, AI infrastructure, and aerospace, and demonstrated improving financial performance with the operating leverage we are now realizing. We believe this inclusion will broaden our visibility among institutional investors and improve liquidity, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked to the FTSE Russell U.S. indexes, according to FTSE Russell (London Stock Exchange Group), based on its latest publicly disclosed data in mid-2025.

About RF Industries

Connecting the next generation with tomorrow's technology, RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems, and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our expectations about profitability, revenues, industry trends, markets and any growth trajectory thereof, demand for our products, backlog, financial goals, growth opportunities in data centers, AI infrastructure, aerospace and other end markets, expectations regarding the benefits of our inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, including increased visibility among institutional investors and improved liquidity, and the expected benefits and desirability of our products, in each case which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the telecommunications industry and materialization and timing of expected network buildouts; timing and breadth of new products; our ability to realize increased sales; successfully integrating new products and teams; our ability to execute on our go-to-market strategies and channel models; our reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; our ability to expand our OEM relationships; our ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; our ability to maintain strong margins and diversify our customer base; our ability to initiate operating efficiencies, cost savings and expense reductions; our ability to address the changing needs of the market and capitalize on new market opportunities; our ability to add value to our customer's needs; the success of any product launches; our cash and liquidity needs; our ability to continue as a going concern; non-compliance with terms and covenants in our credit facility; and our ability to increase revenue, gross margins or obtain profitability in a timely manner. Further discussion of these and other potential risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:

Donni Case

Financial Profiles, Inc.

(310) 622-8224

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rf-industries-joins-russell-3000-index-1183056