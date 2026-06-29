Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) (the "Company" or "Americore") announces that, further to its press release on June 15, 2026, it has expanded its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") to include investors in the Province of Québec.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to an engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent"), on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), for a minimum of 2,702,703 units and a maximum of up to 8,108,108 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.37 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate proceeds of a minimum of $1,000,000 and up to a maximum of approximately $3,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers in all provinces of Canada (the "Canadian Selling Jurisdictions") pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption, however, the Offering in Québec will not commence until such time as the French Form 45-106F19 has been filed and posted on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

The Company may also offer the Units for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in those other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States subject to applicable securities laws. The Common Shares underlying the Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in the Canadian Selling Jurisdictions. The Warrants comprising the Units issued in connection with the Offering will not be exercisable prior to the expiration of a period of 60 days following the closing of the Offering.

As consideration for their services, the Agents will receive an aggregate cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, provided that a cash fee equal to 3.5% shall be payable in respect of gross proceeds from Units sold to purchasers included on a president's list to be determined by the Company (the "President's List"). In addition, the Company will issue to the Agents warrants (the "Broker Warrants") representing 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, provided that Broker Warrants equal to 3.5% shall be issuable in respect of Units sold to purchasers on the President's List. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at a price equal to the Offering Price for a 36-month period from the date of issuance. Lastly, the Company will issue to the Agents warrants (the "Corporate Finance Warrants") representing 2.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Corporate Finance Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Unit at a price equal to the Offering Price for a 36-month period from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for the advancement of the Company's Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2026, and in no event later than 45 days from the initial announcing press release for the Offering on June 15, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

An amended and restated offering document related to the Offering will be available in both French and English under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.americoreresources.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Units (and the underlying securities) to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Units may be offered and sold in the United States to accredited investors (each, a "U.S. Accredited Investor") meeting one or more of the criteria in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act or U.S. Accredited Investors that also qualify as a qualified institutional buyer as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, in each case by way of a private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Any Units offered and sold in the United States shall be issued as "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the U.S. Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; the completion of the Offering and the expected closing date; and the Company's strategy going forward.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, or at all, or to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and the delay or failure to receive regulatory or other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, for the Offering. The intended use of the proceeds of the Offering by the Company might change if the board of directors of the Company determines that it would be in the best interests of the Company.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Americore Resources Corp.