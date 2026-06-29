Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive preliminary laboratory results from initial scoping tests on selected low-grade copper-gold composite samples using its proprietary RZOLV platform.

Despite being conducted under unoptimized conditions, the initial tests returned calculated-head sequential recoveries ranging from 82.3% to 94.8% for gold and from 71% to 80% for copper. The program was designed as an early-stage laboratory evaluation and did not include systematic optimization of pre-treatment conditions, leach parameters, reagent regime, residence time, grind size, or other process variables.

The Company cautions that these results are preliminary in nature and may not be representative of recoveries achievable under optimized, continuous, or commercial operating conditions.

The laboratory program evaluated two selected composite samples representing different copper-gold relationships: one higher-gold, lower-copper composite and one lower-gold, higher-copper composite. The testwork compared direct RZOLV leaching against a sequential configuration of the proprietary RZOLV platform in which copper was first extracted in a pre-treatment step, followed by RZOLV gold leaching of the pre-treated residue.

The Company considers the results encouraging because they demonstrate effective gold recovery from copper-bearing material under the specific laboratory conditions tested, while also identifying a potential pathway to manage copper through a separate pre-treatment step and feed-specific flowsheet design. Copper is a relevant factor in many gold systems because it can affect reagent demand and leach conditions and complicate downstream recovery.

Key Preliminary Laboratory Results

The testwork demonstrated the following results under the conditions tested:

The higher-gold, lower-copper composite achieved 94.8% calculated-head gold recovery by direct RZOLV leaching, and 89% after copper pre-treatment followed by RZOLV leaching. The direct route therefore produced the stronger result for this selected sample, and pre-treatment may not be necessary for similar lower-copper material where direct recovery is already strong.

The lower-gold, higher-copper composite achieved 82.3% calculated-head gold recovery by direct RZOLV leaching, increasing to 84.1% after copper pre-treatment followed by RZOLV leaching. The pre-treatment step extracted a substantial portion of copper into a separate process stream before gold leaching, supporting further evaluation of sequential copper and gold extraction for similar higher-copper material.

The copper pre-treatment resulted in calculated copper extraction of approximately 71% to 80% into the pre-treatment liquors under the conditions tested.

No gold was detected in the pre-treatment liquors under the analytical method used.

Reported RZOLV additions were approximately 27% to 64% lower in the pre-treated tests than in the corresponding direct-leach tests. Additional testing is required to confirm the mechanisms affecting reagent demand and optimize the integrated process.

The results support further testing to determine whether selected lower-copper material may be suitable for direct RZOLV leaching, while selected higher-copper material may benefit from sequential copper pre-treatment followed by RZOLV gold leaching. This is presented as a concept for further evaluation, not an established project flowsheet.

Because both copper and gold represent potential value streams, further work will evaluate recovery of each metal into a saleable product or intermediate and assess the technical and economic performance of the integrated process.

"These positive preliminary results are encouraging because they were achieved during the first laboratory evaluation of the selected samples and before systematic process optimization," said Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of RZOLV Technologies. "The tests demonstrated strong gold recovery and sequential extraction of copper and gold into separate process streams. The results support further evaluation of a feed-specific processing approach, including direct RZOLV leaching for selected lower-copper material and copper pre-treatment followed by RZOLV gold leaching for selected higher-copper material."

Mr. Nelson continued: "Further work will focus on repeatability, process optimization, scale-up evaluation, and recovery of both metals into saleable products or intermediates to assess the technical and economic potential of the integrated process."

Test Program Overview

The laboratory program was the first test program conducted on two selected composite samples. Testing was performed at laboratory scale using bottle-roll tests. Each sample was tested by direct RZOLV leaching as a baseline, and in parallel was subjected to a copper pre-treatment step intended to extract a portion of the copper into a separate liquor prior to RZOLV gold leaching. Each condition was generally tested once, with no confirmed duplicates.

Following copper pretreatment, the resulting residues were leached with RZOLV at laboratory scale using bottle-roll tests at a target particle size of minus 120 microns. Solid samples, including heads and residues, were submitted to ALS for analysis, while process solutions were analyzed in-house. The gold recoveries reported in this news release are calculated-head recoveries and are specific to the samples tested and the laboratory conditions applied. Further confirmatory, repeatability, scale-up and economic testwork will be required before any commercial application can be determined.

Interpretation of Results

The results indicate that the higher-gold, lower-copper composite responded strongly to direct RZOLV leaching, achieving 94.8% calculated-head gold recovery. After pre-treatment, calculated-head gold recovery was 89% (subject to final formula verification), with lower reported RZOLV additions. This suggests that, for lower-copper material, direct RZOLV leaching may be preferable where recovery is already strong.

The lower-gold, higher-copper composite showed a different response. Direct RZOLV leaching achieved 82.3% calculated-head gold recovery, while the pre-treated route achieved 84.1% and was associated with lower reported RZOLV additions. The Company believes this supports further evaluation of copper pre-treatment for higher-copper material; the mechanisms affecting reagent demand require confirmation through additional controlled testing.

No gold was detected in the pre-treatment liquors under the analytical method used, indicating that the copper-removal step did not measurably dissolve gold under the conditions tested. This suggests copper may be extracted while gold is retained in the solid residue for subsequent RZOLV leaching.

In some conventional cyanide-based flowsheets, copper-bearing feed may require additional copper-management circuits, such as Sulphidization, Acidification, Recycling and Thickening ("SART"), depending on copper mineralogy, solution chemistry and project-specific operating requirements. Such circuits can add process complexity and capital and operating requirements. The current laboratory results support further evaluation of the proprietary RZOLV platform as a potential alternative integrated approach for sequential copper extraction and gold leaching from selected copper-bearing material.

The Company considers the results positive and encouraging because they were achieved during the first laboratory evaluation of the selected samples and before systematic process optimization, and they provide a basis for repeat testing, process optimization and evaluation of an integrated copper-gold recovery approach. The results are sample-specific and do not establish optimum recovery, commercial viability or expected performance across other material.

Limitations and Further Work

The Company cautions that the results are preliminary laboratory-scale results and are specific to the samples and conditions tested. The results should not be interpreted as demonstrating commercial viability, mine-scale performance, or economic recoverability.

Key limitations include:

The testwork was conducted at laboratory scale using bottle-roll testing and has not yet been validated at pilot or commercial scale.

The results are specific to the tested samples and may not be representative of other ore types, deposits, mineralization styles, or operating conditions.

Gold grades in the tested material were low, and gold solution tenors were near analytical detection limits.

Calculated and assayed head grades may vary due to sample heterogeneity.

The gold-recovery differences between direct and pretreated tests should be confirmed through repeat testing.

Additional work is required to optimize pretreatment conditions, RZOLV leach conditions, wash efficiency, copper removal, downstream recovery, reagent recycle, environmental performance, and overall process economics.

Based on these results, the Company intends to consider further testwork to evaluate repeatability, optimize copper pretreatment, improve copper removal, assess potential copper by-product recovery, and validate performance through larger-batch or continuous-flow testing.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a Canadian clean-technology company advancing a proprietary hydrometallurgical chemistry platform for the recovery of precious and critical metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and selected secondary feedstocks.

The Company's flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary, water-based, non-cyanide dissolution system designed to support metal recovery in applications where conventional cyanide-based methods may be constrained by metallurgy, permitting, toxicity, environmental management, or operating cost. RZOLV is being developed as a controlled aqueous redox-complexation platform intended to provide mining and resource recovery operators with an alternative recovery pathway for selected feed materials.

For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

Technical Disclosure

The test results described in this news release are preliminary laboratory-scale results specific to the samples and conditions tested. Results should not be extrapolated to other ore types, deposits, or operating conditions without further confirmatory testwork. Additional testing, optimization, scale-up work, and economic evaluation will be required before any commercial application can be confirmed.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the potential application, performance, commercialization, economic benefits, environmental benefits, and future development of the RZOLV technology platform. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the RZOLV platform to recover gold from selected low-grade copper-gold material; the potential for copper pre-treatment to affect reagent demand; the potential for a feed-specific or ore-selective flowsheet; the potential for recovery of copper and gold into saleable products or intermediates; the potential commercial relevance of the technology; and the Company's plans for additional testwork, optimization, scale-up, and commercialization.

There can be no assurance that future testwork will confirm the results described herein, that the technology will be commercially viable, or that the Company will be able to successfully advance, commercialize, or deploy the RZOLV platform. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303227

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.