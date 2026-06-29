Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) ("TANA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired by staking the Thackeray project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Ontario. The 4,385 ha road accessible property lies 21 kilometres north of Kirland Lake.

The Thackeray project has seen significant exploration in the past, largely generated by two groups, with the initial property acquisition driven by an Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne EM survey throughout the area in the 1980's. Most of these programs involved limited mapping and sampling, due to poor outcrop exposure, ground magnetics, ground VLF-EM and limited horizontal loop and Max Min EM and IP. These programs were essentially spread across the claim group, with several EM and / or magnetic anomalies untested.

"We are excited to add the Thackeray project to the Tana portfolio for just the cost of staking," commented Tana CEO Vic Koraijan. "Thackeray is a significantly underexplored gold and base metal asset in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and marks a important step in the advancement of the Company," he added.





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Three widely spaced historic drill holes intersected intermediate to felsic metavolcanics, including chloritic and graphitic tuffs. Limited core sampling was undertaken with the best downhole width interval of 0.19% copper over 0.64m.

The Ontario Geological Survey 1:250K bedrock geology indicates the Thackeray project is largely underlain by basaltic and andesitic flows, tuffs and breccias, with intercalated dacitic and andesitic flows, tuffs and breccias; and rhyolitic and rhyodacitic flows, tuffs and breccias. While gabbros or anorthosites outcrop south of the claim group. there do not appear to be any intrusions within the claim boundaries. A series of north to northwest trending faults cut across the claim block.

The data disclosed in this news release relate to historical exploration. Tana has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work to verify the results. Tana considers these historical exploration and drill results relevant as the company will use these data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through exploration and drilling.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of the Tana and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

"Vartan Korajian"

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Tana Resources disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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Source: Tana Resources Corp.