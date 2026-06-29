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WKN: A2H5F4 | ISIN: FI4000252127 | Ticker-Symbol: 4TS
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 09:30
7,540 Euro
+1,07 % +0,080
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TERVEYSTALO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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7,6507,67014:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 14:00 Uhr
26 Leser
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Terveystalo Oyj: Change in Terveystalo's Executive Team: Henri Mäenalanen to take up a new position outside the company

Terveystalo Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 29 June 2026, 3:00 pm EEST

Change in Terveystalo's Executive Team: Henri Mäenalanen to take up a new position outside the company

Henri Mäenalanen, member of Terveystalo's Executive Team and Executive Vice President of Portfolio Businesses, has decided to leave the company to take up the position of CEO of Yliopiston Apteekki.

- I would like to warmly thank Henri for his long-standing contribution to the development of Terveystalo's businesses and wish him success in his new, equally important role. Henri has successfully led the portfolio businesses, for example by helping our public-sector partners digitalize their social and healthcare services. Under Henri's leadership, we have also grown our oral health business into a high-quality nationwide service network, says Ville Iho, CEO of Terveystalo.

- Our team has worked with great dedication, supporting the digitalization of healthcare and helping to secure access to healthcare services. It has been a privilege to be part of developing Terveystalo together with talented colleagues, customers, and partners. I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Terveystalo for its trust, and to the entire team for the outstanding work we have done for our customers, says Mäenalanen.

Mäenalanen will continue in his current role until 1 October. Terveystalo will provide further information regarding the leadership structure of the Portfolio Businesses in due course.

For more information, please contact:
Petra Gräsbeck, SVP, Communications and Public Affairs
Tel. +358 40 767 0867
petra.grasbeck@terveystalo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and one of the leading occupational health providers in both Finland and Sweden.

We aim to create seamless, compassionate, and effective healthcare of the future. We offer comprehensive primary care, specialised care, and well-being services for corporate clients, insurance companies, consumers and public-sector customers. Terveystalo's digital appointments are available anytime, anywhere, 24/7. The Terveystalo app has around 2.7 million registered users. We provide services through our extensive network of clinics and hospitals across Finland. In Sweden, we offer preventive occupational health services through our subsidiary, Feelgood.

In 2025, Terveystalo served approximately 1.2 million individual customers, and there were around 7.2 million customer visits in Finland. Terveystalo employs around 14,400 professionals in healthcare and other fields.

Terveystalo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and has a strong Finnish ownership base. www.terveystalo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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