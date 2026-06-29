HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) as strategic partner, the Fashion Hong Kong promotion in Paris concluded successfully yesterday on the final day of Paris Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 (24'28 June). Through a series of focused activities, including a professional showroom and networking reception, the campaign showcased the dynamism of Hong Kong design to the international fashion community, while creating opportunities for local brands to expand globally and reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an East-meets-West centre for cultural exchange.Held at Paris's renowned fashion landmark Rue de la Paix, the showroom featured Hong Kong designer brands presenting their Spring/Summer 2027 collections, covering apparel and fashion accessories. The showcase attracted buyers, media and industry professionals from Europe and around the world, facilitating business matching and partnership discussions to help brands tap into international market opportunities. Hong Kong designer labels MARCCH and Matter Matters also unveiled pieces created in collaboration with Paris-based artist Yaz Bukey, highlighting the creative exchange between Hong Kong and French designers.The networking reception held on 27 June attracted around 200+ fashion industry professionals, buyers and media representatives, sparking vibrant conversations and providing valuable opportunities for Hong Kong designers to expand their international networks. A 'Hong Kong Fashion Night dinner' held on the same day further strengthened connections with the global fashion community, laying a solid foundation for brands to expand into overseas markets.Cross-sector collaboration supporting Hong Kong brands to go globalThis promotion marked the first cross-sector collaboration between the HKTDC and Hactl. Recognised as a leader in sustainability and innovation in Hong Kong, Hactl not only provided strong backing for this creative campaign but also lent its expertise in air cargo logistics and sustainability. Together with the HKTDC's global network, the partnership empowers Hong Kong brands to expand internationally and explore new opportunities worldwide.Amid global trends emphasising speed, connectivity and sustainability in the fashion industry, this collaboration demonstrates how Hong Kong adopts innovative approaches to integrate creativity, commerce and professional services, supporting local brands in expanding their international footprint while responding to global expectations for sustainable development. The collaboration also reflects the strong support of Hong Kong enterprises for emerging design talent, and, under the leadership of the HKTDC, helps Hong Kong design go global and capture international opportunities.Mr Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel, HKTDC, said: 'This collaboration reflects Hong Kong's unique strengths in combining creativity with connectivity. By partnering with Hactl, we are not only showcasing our designers' talent but also demonstrating how Hong Kong's logistics excellence and sustainability leadership can support the global fashion industry in new and meaningful ways,'Mr Frosti Lau, Chief Executive of Hactl, said: 'Fashion is global, fast-moving, and increasingly driven by sustainability. Our collaboration with the HKTDC at Paris Fashion Week highlights how air cargo supports the fashion industry, celebrates the innovation and creativity of Hong Kong designers, as well as promotes sustainability in both the fashion and air cargo industries. At Hactl, we drive energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and promote circular practices through zero-waste uniform upcycling and the use of eco-friendly materials across our operations.'Launched in 2015, Fashion Hong Kong is dedicated to promoting Hong Kong designers' participation in major fashion events across cities including New York, London, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Through promotions across different markets, the initiative supports local brands to connect with global buyers and industry players, expand into Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, and strengthen their international presence.Photo download: https://bit.ly/44Cl7z2The Fashion Hong Kong Paris showroom brought together Hong Kong designer brands, showcasing their Spring/Summer 2027 collections to international buyers and industry professionals, supporting local fashion brands to expand into global markets.Participating Hong Kong fashion designers included Flora Leung (first row, second from left) (Brand: MATTER MATTERS), Andrea Lau (first row, third from left) (Brand: Kinks Lab), Logan Chan (first row, fourth from left) (Brand: PabePabe), and Simpson Ma and Jovy Hon (first row, first and fourth from right) (Brand: SWEETLIMEJUICE). Harrison Wong (second row, second from left) (Brand: Harrison Wong), Louis Chow (second row, second from right) (Brand: MARCCH) and Sing Chin Lo (second row, first from right) (Brand: PLOTZ).This marked the first cross-sector collaboration between the HKTDC (left, Mr Chris Lo), and Hactl (right, Mr Frosti Lau), jointly showcasing Hong Kong design on an international stage.Introductions to the Hong Kong designer brands participating in Fashion Hong Kong:Louis ChowBrandMARCCH(Collaboration with Yaz Bukey)SS27 Collection: 'Decay'The SS27 collection 'Decay' is about the abstract beauty of Intentionally ambiguous. Inspired by Patrick Thomas, the graphic artist from his 'PULP series', this particular series interact with 'randomly sourced daily newsprint ' the traditionally respected source of factual information ' where layers were found, drawn and code-generated graphic forms in an aleatory way utilising the mechanical process of silkscreen printing'.Flora LeungBrand: Matter Matters(Collaboration with Yaz Bukey)Collection showcased: The Not-So-Creative Collection: Mixed FeelingsThe Not-So-Creative Collection: Mixed Feelings is Matter Matters' most character-driven collection to date ' a series of structured leather handbags, each defined by a distinct emotional identity expressed through the brand's signature geometric hardware face.Five emotional archetypes anchor the collection: HEARTS (the hopeless romantic), COLD (deadpan, emotionally unavailable), WEALTHY (unapologetically greedy), SOLITARY (completely over it), and DECO (the art-school minimalist). Each bag carries its own advertising title ' The Hopeless-Romantic Bag, The Out-Of-Office Bag, The Show-Me-The-Money Bag ' written in the same dry, self-aware voice that has become the brand's hallmark.The collection is presented through an internationally-focused campaign that pairs deadpan editorial photography with witty one-liner copy, positioning each bag not as a product but as a personality. It is a collection for people who carry their feelings ' just not on their sleeve.Bettie JiangBrand: Bettie Haute CoutureCollection showcased: Palette of VariationPalette of Variation, the 6th collection following Bauhaus, merges geometric style with zero-waste cutting. Inspired by kinetic construction, these fluid, sustainable pieces maximize fabric to offer functional, body-liberating fashion.Harrison WongBrand: Harrison WongSS27 Collection: Interwoven KineticsThis collection creates a profound collision between weaving craftsmanship and modern architectural lines. Centered around HARRISON WONG's signature Modern Tailoring, soft and organic fibrous lines are deconstructed and transformed into contemporary menswear defined by geometric order and visual tension.Andrea Lau & Sam ChanBrand: Kinks LabSS27 Collection: Undefined"Claim the Spotlight, Wear Your Own Definition."In the glare of imaginary spotlights ' where expectations converge and shadows of judgment sharpen ' undefined emerges as an act of architectural defiance. This collection refuses external blueprints, it hands the drafting tools back to the wearer.Drawing from the precision of 3D technology and the soul of artisanal craftsmanship, each piece is conceived as a modular structural system. Beyond creative wearability and multiple styling configurations, "Undefined" introduces kinetic intelligence with movable joints integrated into the designs, allowing every element to flow and respond organically to the motion of the human body. A pendant gently shifts its geometry with your stride. Earrings dance in perfect sync with your gestures. Rings articulate with every subtle turn of the hand. The jewelry no longer sits static upon you ' it moves with you, becoming an extension of your living architecture."Undefined" invites you to occupy the center on your own terms ' turning spotlight pressure into radiant possibility.Logan Chan & Liu XingBrand: PabePabeCollection showcased:This season, we present Held in Gesture ' a study of the hands in play.Inspired by the intimate movements of musicians and the quiet precision of instrumental details, the collection translates rhythm, tension, and sculptural form into bags designed to be held, shaped, and performed.Singchin LoBrand: PLOTZCollection showcased:Sing reimagined Hactl's frontline uniforms through a sustainable lens, marking the first redesign in over two decades. Guided by staff insights and real-world testing, the new uniforms balance comfort, safety and performance. They incorporate recycled materials, such as fibres made from plastic bottles, alongside breathable, moisture-wicking, anti-static and reflective features, while embedding circular thinking into design, operations and future upcycling possibilities.Simpson Ma & Jovy HonBrand: SWEETLIMEJUICECollection showcased:SWEETLIMEJUICE's SS27 collection expands Eryn and Gem-Mosaic ' organic stacked silver settings and fluid, spiked bezel forms ' through a nue-punk lens informed by ancestral adornment traditions. Now set with laboratory-grown sapphire and diamond, the pieces resist uniformity, carrying cultural weight through craft memory and unapologetic non-conformity.WebsitesFashion Hong Kong: www.fashionhongkong.comFashion Hong Kong Instagram: @hktdcfashionhkHKTDC Newsroom: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Navin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgAbout Fashion Hong KongFashion Hong Kong is a series of international promotional events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and labels in the global fashion arena. Since 2015, Fashion Hong Kong has actively participated in international fashion weeks and renowned events to showcase Hong Kong's unique and diverse designs. Previous event locations include New York, London, Milan, Paris, Copenhagen, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.