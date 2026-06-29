4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc.: 4DMT Secures Strategic Credit Facility for up to $200 Million from Hercules Capital

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced that it has entered into a strategic credit facility agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) ("Hercules") for up to $200 million.

"Our strong cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities position, excluding this strategic credit facility, is expected to continue to fund our planned operations into the second half of 2028. Access to this non-dilutive capital further increases our financial strength, providing the Company with strategic and operational flexibility," said Kristian Humer, Chief Financial Officer of 4DMT. "The credit facility diversifies our capital structure, allowing us to focus on sustaining our execution momentum, growth planning across our innovative gene therapy pipeline and early commercial planning for 4D-150."

"Hercules Capital is pleased to support 4DMT with a flexible financing solution as the Company advances 4D-150 through Phase 3 development and pre-commercial planning in wet AMD and DME," said Lake McGuire, Managing Director at Hercules Capital, Inc. "This partnership reflects our commitment to backing innovative genetic medicines with the potential to transform treatment paradigms for patients with serious unmet needs."

Under the terms of the agreement, 4DMT drew an initial $20 million at closing. An additional $30 million is available, at the Company's option, through June 15, 2027, with an additional $100 million available upon the Company's achievement of certain milestones, and the remaining $50 million available subject to final lender approval.

The Company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $458 million as of March 31, 2026.

Leerink Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to 4DMT on the strategic credit facility.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company's lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF biologics (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company's lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company's second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, 4DMT, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.??

All of the Company's product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company's product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and expressed statements regarding the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits of, as well as the plans, announcements and related timing for, the clinical development of the Company's product candidates; the Company's expectations regarding financing alternatives and its anticipated cash runway; the availability of, and the Company's ability to access or draw, additional capital under the credit facility; the achievement of the milestones, conditions or approvals required to access such additional capital; the expected non-dilutive nature and benefits of the credit facility; and the Company's financial, strategic and operational flexibility. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 4D Molecular Therapeutics' most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent 4D Molecular Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. 4D Molecular Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.?

Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon

dna Communications

Media@4DMT.com

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