Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Beckett's Inc. (CSE: BKTS) ("Beckett's" or the "Company") announces that Larry Weintraub has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company has appointed Manish Z. Kshatriya, the Company's current Chief Financial Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kshatriya will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

In connection with his departure, Mr. Weintraub has entered into an advisory agreement with the Company pursuant to which he will continue to provide strategic advisory services to support the transition and ongoing business operations.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Larry for his leadership and contributions to Beckett's," said Theodore Zittell, Chairman of the Company. "We are pleased that Larry will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity. Manish brings extensive executive management and capital markets experience, and we are confident in his ability to lead the Company through this transition."

"I am honoured to take on this expanded role and look forward to working with our talented team to continue advancing the Company's strategic objectives," said Manish Z. Kshatriya, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Beckett's has built a strong foundation, and I am committed to driving value for our shareholders."

About Manish Z. Kshatriya

In addition to his roles at the Company, Mr. Kshatriya is currently the Managing Director of a Toronto-based Business Advisory firm providing executive management, governance and compliance oversight, and capital markets advisory services to small and mid-market private and publicly listed companies. He also serves as Chairman of the Board for a Canadian listed precious metals company and as an Independent Director for another Canadian listed critical minerals exploration company. He has over 20 years of progressive experience in corporate finance, governance, accounting, taxation, and auditing obtained in public accounting practice and industry. Mr. Kshatriya's extensive capital markets experience includes: the formation and development of mineral resource exploration companies from inception to initial public offerings; the formation and offerings of flow-through limited partnerships; raising capital; merger and acquisition activity; serving on private and public company boards; and, proxy contests.

Most recently, and prior to his role as Managing Director, Mr. Kshatriya served as Director, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of a United States based mineral resources company that was listed both in the US and in Canada. Prior to that role, Mr. Kshatriya worked for a Toronto based, Canadian listed mining merchant bank where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kshatriya earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree, with Honours in Accounting and Finance, from York University in Toronto. He is a graduate of the director's education program at the Institute of Corporate Directors at the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto and is an institute certified director (ICD.D). He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Chartered Accountant) and a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. He is also a Certified Public Accountant in the United States and a graduate from the Colorado State Board of Accountancy.

About Beckett's Non-Alcoholic Cocktails & Spirits

Beckett's is an award-winning non-alcoholic beverage brand offering premium cocktails and spirits crafted with natural flavours. Shaped by the vision of industry veterans behind brands like Cutwater, Golden Road, and Elysian Brewing, Beckett's delivers bold, cocktail-inspired taste without the alcohol.

The portfolio includes Beckett's Tonics, sparkling ready-to-drink takes on cocktail classics such as the Moscow Mule, Paloma, Margarita, and Gin & Tonic, as well as Beckett's '27 non-alcoholic spirits: Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whiskey, Amaretto, and Coffee Liqueur. Beckett's products are vegan, gluten-free, and low in sugar and calories.

Beckett's products are available at BevMo!, Total Wine & More, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, DrinkBecketts.com, and select independent retailers, bars and restaurants nationwide.

Beckett's believes in celebrating life on your terms, because just like its drinks, you're Too Good To Be Wasted.

Learn more at www.DrinkBecketts.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include statements regarding the Company's plans, goals, objectives, intentions, and expectations with respect to its future business, operations, leadership, and growth. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "will", "may", "could" or "should", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Material risk factors include general risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company, capital markets, regulation, exchange rates, the availability and cost of financing needed in the future, inflation, fluctuations in input costs, political risks, changes in relevant federal and provincial legislation and regulations, and changes in consumer tastes, preferences, and demand. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303255

Source: Becketts Inc.