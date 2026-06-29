Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Announces Corporate Update

Company Provides a Temporary Leadership Transition Update and Highlights Continued Momentum Across Its Defense and Industrial Programs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) and the LASE Group of Companies ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today provided a corporate update for shareholders covering a temporary leadership transition and the Company's continued execution across its defense and industrial growth initiatives.

Building on more than four decades of domestic laser engineering, Laser Photonics is entering the second half of 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet, expanding defense engagement, and a deepening commercial pipeline. The following update consolidates recent developments to give shareholders a clear view of the Company's leadership, operations, and near-term priorities.

Defense Programs and Technology Progress

The Company continues to advance its Laser Shield Anti-Drone System (LSAD), a transportable directed-energy counter-unmanned aerial system developed with affiliate Fonon Technologies. The LSAD was recently selected by the U.S. Department of War under the MEIA "Vulcan" Call for Solutions as a top submission in the Counter-C5ISR-T category, earning an invitation to a technical exchange with government engineers. The platform also drew strong engagement at SOF Week 2026, where Fonon Technologies and Laser Photonics were selected for the event's Accelerator Alley, generating follow-on discussions across U.S. and allied defense channels.

The Company is developing a range of products covering laser dazzlers, directed-energy weapon systems, self-propelled all-terrain crawler-based systems for ease of deployment, and autonomous crawler platforms, and is evaluating the feasibility of laser demining systems.

Laser Photonics is currently executing final prototype assembly and developing two complementary LSAD product lines: a globally sourced configuration to support allied partners and a TAA-compliant, non-foreign-sourced configuration for sensitive U.S. applications.

Alongside its directed-energy work, the Company, together with Fonon Technologies, has launched a family of DefensTech laser systems for military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and logistics. This includes the Missile Laser Rust Inhibitor (MLRI), portable Marlin (Marine Application Rust Laser Inhibitor) laser cleaners, the Blaster Cabinet 4020, and a compact marking laser, with deployments and active pursuits across multiple U.S. military branches and installations.

Quantum Bullet Technology

In parallel, the LASE Group of Companies has registered the Quantum Bullet trademark and expects to market a new generation of directed-energy products under the brand. The Company is developing the integration of its Quantum Bullet technology into the LSAD platform, a next-generation approach designed to amplify the system's available laser energy by up to 100x. Drawing on QTI's electro-optic modulation, Q-switching, and nonlinear-optical crystal expertise, the Quantum Bullet approach is intended to concentrate and intensify directed-energy output for greater effective range and penetration against small unmanned aerial systems. The technology is in active development and represents a potential step-change in the platform's directed-energy performance.

Quantum Technology

Laser Photonics is planning to expand its horizon in electro-optical and quantum photonic components in building deep expertise in nonlinear optical crystals and the Pockels effect. It will assist with power laser systems, quantum communication, and experimental research for OEM integrators and laboratories worldwide.

The technology spans electro-optic modulation systems, Pockels cells and Q-switches, pulse pickers, high-voltage drivers, and nonlinear optical crystals, including BBO, LBO, and KTP, supporting laser applications from the ultraviolet to the far-infrared. Its electro-optic modulation systems deliver broad bandwidths from DC to 1 GHz, while its high-voltage pulsers and amplifiers offer repetition rates up to 250 kHz and rise times as fast as four nanoseconds.

Commercial and Industrial Momentum

Beyond defense, the Company continued to expand across commercial verticals. Recent milestones include Laser Photonics' entry into medical device manufacturing through an initial custom laser-drilling system order from Johnson & Johnson; the delivery of its first robotic laser cleaning cell to Vander-Bend Manufacturing for hyperscale data center component processing; and a repeat CleanTech deployment with Cummins. These wins reflect the breadth of demand for the Company's laser cleaning, marking, and precision processing technologies across high-value industrial markets.

Leadership Transition

As previously disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, Chief Executive Officer Wayne Tupuola is taking a temporary leave of absence of approximately three months for health reasons. To ensure continuity of leadership and uninterrupted execution of the Company's strategy, the Board of Directors has appointed Ann Tewari, the Company's Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Strategy, as Interim President.

Ms. Tewari brings more than 36 years of experience in operations, strategy, and product development leadership across the defense, aerospace, and advanced industrial sectors, including senior leadership roles at Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, IBM, Pratt & Whitney, and Comtech Telecommunications. Since joining Laser Photonics, she has been actively engaged in all key customer and management meetings and strategic initiatives, most recently including the Company's defense engagement at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026, positioning her to lead seamlessly throughout this period.

Management Commentary

"I am honored by the confidence the Board and Wayne have placed in me, and I am excited to lead Laser Photonics to its next level during this period," said Ann Tewari, Interim President of Laser Photonics. "Having spent more than 36 years in industrial, defense, and aerospace leadership, and being involved in every key meeting and initiative since I joined, including our recent milestone engagements at SOF Week 2026, I know this organization, its people, and its strategy well. My focus is on continuity and execution: advancing our directed-energy and DefenseTech programs, converting our growing pipeline into revenue, and maintaining the operational discipline that has strengthened the Company. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Wayne and the team have established."

About Fonon Technologies

Fonon Technologies is a diversified industrial laser equipment provider serving government organizations, all branches of the U.S. military, and defense contractors. Led by a team with deep expertise in military and naval operations, the company tackles the challenges of defense maintenance, repair, overhaul and protection with advanced laser solutions. For more information, visit www.fonon.us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the expected duration of Mr. Tupuola's leave of absence, the Interim President's leadership during the transition, the continued development and commercialization of the LSAD platform and the integration of Quantum Bullet technology, the anticipated benefits and integration of the Quantum Technology, Inc. acquisition, the development of TAA-compliant and globally sourced LSAD product lines, the potential for additional defense and commercial orders, and the Company's ability to convert its pipeline and backlog into revenue. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-announces-corporate-update-1182600