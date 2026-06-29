Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Added to Russell 2000 Index

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index as part of the first 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. The Company was previously included in the Russell Microcap Index.

The move reflects the Company's continued expansion as it increases U.S.-based manufacturing capacity and builds a more controlled, compliant drone component supply chain.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-cap U.S. companies and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as a benchmark for small-cap equity portfolios.

"We've been focused on building a business that can deliver, expanding production capacity, strengthening the supply chain, and staying ready to meet demand," said Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Unusual Machines. "Inclusion in the Russell 2000 reflects that progress and increases our visibility with a broader group of institutional investors."

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-added-to-russell-2000r-index-1183580