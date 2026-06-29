London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), a global provider of AI-driven infrastructure, security intelligence and data solutions, today announced that it now expects Q2 2026 revenue to be at least US$44.0 million, compared with current external market estimates of approximately US$33.9 million, subject to completion of quarter-end closing procedures.

The updated outlook reflects continued execution under Gorilla's active customer contracts and the Company's ability to convert signed commercial commitments into recognised revenue.

Expected Q2 2026 revenue of at least US$44.0 million would represent more than 55% sequential growth compared with Q1 2026 revenue of US$28.2 million and more than 100% year-on-year growth compared with Q2 2025 revenue of US$21.1 million.

The Company is hoping to be in position to provide updates to its guidance for 2026 when it reports its Q2 2026 and first-half 2026 financial results.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized under our existing contracts during the second quarter of 2026, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303247

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.