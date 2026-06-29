Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Maverick Gold and Silver Corp., (CSE: MAV) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) (FSE: VR61) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations and marketing agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 23, 2026, with Proconsul Capital Ltd. ("Proconsul"), an arm's length party to the Company, through its principal, Andreas Curkovic.

"As Maverick continues to build momentum across our portfolio of gold, silver and copper assets, we believe it is the right time to expand our market outreach and strengthen engagement with the investment community. Andreas Curkovic and Proconsul Capital bring a deep network, extensive capital markets experience and a strong track record in investor communications, and we are excited to work with them to elevate Maverick's profile as we advance our projects in British Columbia and Nevada."

- Glen R. Watson, President & CEO

Pursuant to the Agreement, Proconsul, through its principal Andreas Curkovic, has agreed to provide strategic communication, investor relations, investor awareness and capital markets advisory services to the Company, including digital marketing, investor outreach, market awareness initiatives and related communications support, in consideration for a fee of $7,000 per month plus applicable taxes. The Agreement is effective as of June 23, 2026, and will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party in accordance with its terms. In connection with the engagement, the Company has also granted Proconsul 250,000 stock options (the "Consultant Options"), subject to the terms of the Agreement, the Company's stock option plan and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Andreas Curkovic has spent more than 20 years in the capital markets in asset management, sales and investor relations. He is the founder of Proconsul Capital, an investor relations and capital advisory firm that has worked with more than 200 public companies. Over that time, Mr. Curkovic has developed a broad network of investors across North America. He graduated from McMaster University and successfully completed all three levels of the CFA Program.

Proconsul's business address is 100 Richmond Street West, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3K6, email: acurkovic@proconsulcapital.com, telephone: 416-577-9927. Proconsul currently owns no securities of the Company; however, Proconsul and its principals may acquire securities of the Company in the future for investment purposes.

The Consultant Options are exercisable to purchase 250,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share for a term of two years from the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and applicable securities laws.

The Company believes that Proconsul's experience in strategic investor communications and market outreach will support Maverick's efforts to broaden market awareness as it advances its exploration and development activities.

About Maverick Gold and Silver Corp.

Maverick Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE: MAV) (FSE: VR61) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is an exploration-stage company advancing a portfolio of high-potential gold, silver, and copper properties. The Company has focused on British Columbia and Nevada; mining-friendly jurisdictions that have established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Maverick Gold and Silver is available on the Company's website at www.maverickgoldsilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's exploration and development plans, future exploration programs, business objectives, strategic plans, and expectations regarding the Company's operations, financial condition, and growth opportunities.

Forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about the Company's current expectations and plans relating to the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully execute its exploration and development plans, and operate in a stable regulatory, economic, and business-friendly environment. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, operational and technical risks, fluctuations in commodity prices, availability of financing, general economic, market, and business conditions, regulatory and environmental risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is reasonable based on information currently available, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information, as there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release is only relevant as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303258

Source: Maverick Gold and Silver Corporation