Syniverse Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enterprise Messaging Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Trusted Messaging Infrastructure Leadership

This company is recognized for its strategic focus and leadership as a trusted infrastructure partner, delivering resilient, governance-driven enterprise messaging solutions at a global scale.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Syniverse has been given the 2026 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the enterprise messaging services industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy execution, customer impact, and infrastructure-led innovation. The recognition highlights Syniverse's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on connectivity, ownership experience, brand equity, and communications, Syniverse has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic focus and sustained investment in carrier-integrated infrastructure and governance-driven reliability have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets. Its embedded position in operator ecosystems is a structural advantage, enabling high-performance, authentication-grade messaging and fraud resilience for enterprise clients.

Innovation remains central to Syniverse's approach. Its suite of enterprise messaging and mobility solutions addresses complex enterprise communication needs, offering scalable infrastructure, disciplined routing oversight, and structured performance governance. These capabilities ensure predictability, continuity, and accountability in mission-critical messaging environments where delivery certainty and compliance are essential. "By concentrating on enterprises that value governance, reliability, and executive partnership, Syniverse reduces exposure to price-led competition while increasing defensibility through differentiated services and infrastructure depth," said Krishna Baidya, Senior Director, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Syniverse's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By delivering governance-driven reliability, fraud mitigation, and infrastructure proximity, the company ensures high levels of service availability and operational resilience. Its lifecycle engagement model-supported by dedicated commercial, solution architecture, customer success, and technical roles-reinforces accountability and enables seamless collaboration with enterprise clients. The approach reduces risk, enhances credibility, and supports long-term customer trust in complex, regulated environments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Syniverse for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are redefining the role of trusted infrastructure in enterprise messaging. "At Syniverse, our focused go-to-market strategy and deep, high-touch partnerships with some of the world's leading blue-chip companies are at the heart of everything we do," said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

Contact:

Karen Wentworth

E: pr@syniverse.com

P: +1.813.637.5084

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