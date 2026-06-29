

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a proposed rule that, if finalized, would help strengthen the agency's ability to efficiently identify illegal foreign tobacco products - including youth-appealing e-cigarettes - and conduct on-site inspections abroad.



Domestic tobacco product manufacturers are currently required under federal law to register their establishments and list their products with the FDA. In contrast, foreign tobacco product manufacturers are not subject to these requirements unless and until the FDA mandates their registration and product listing through regulation.



The proposed regulation would implement this requirement, closing the regulatory gap. With a more complete picture of the products manufactured for sale to American consumers and where they come from, the FDA can better protect public health and more efficiently identify and take action on unauthorized tobacco products such as e-cigarettes that are imported and illegally sold in the U.S.



Under the proposed rule, titled 'Establishment Registration and Product Listing for Tobacco Products,' the FDA would prescribe the format, content, and procedures for establishment registration and tobacco product listing. This would include both foreign and domestic establishments that manufacture, prepare, compound, or process tobacco products.



'All companies selling tobacco products in the United States should play by the same rules,' said Bret Koplow, Acting Director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. 'The FDA is working hard to close the gap between domestic and foreign companies, level the playing field for American businesses, and ensure that all manufacturers are held to the same standards.'



The FDA has existing authority to enforce against illegal tobacco products and has taken action on products manufactured abroad, including recent record-breaking seizures of unauthorized e-cigarettes. If finalized, this proposed rule would significantly expand the agency's knowledge of tobacco products manufactured abroad for import into the U.S. and allow the agency to be more proactive.



The proactive establishment registration, systematic inspections, and product surveillance included in this proposed regulation would give the FDA significantly more tools to identify and act against illegal foreign tobacco products. For unauthorized e-cigarettes, many of which are manufactured outside the U.S., this is a critical step forward for protecting public health.



'If finalized, this proposed rule would strengthen the FDA's ability to enforce against illegal foreign tobacco products that may threaten the health and safety of Americans, including youth,' Dr. Koplow added.



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