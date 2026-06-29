Total sales increased by 36% to $7,510,250 compared to 2025

Gross profits increased by 21% to $2,527,806 compared to 2025 (i)

Average traffic increased by 19% compared to 2025

Closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of over $10 million and a $21 million convertible debenture offering to retire senior debt(ii)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, today announced its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2026 ("Q1 Fiscal 2027"). All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

"As one of the true dollar store companies in Mexico, we delivered a strong start to fiscal 2027," said Rahim Bhaloo, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of PesoRama. "Total sales grew 36% to $7.5 million, driven by continued demand for our value offering and the contribution of new stores. During and subsequent to the quarter we continued to expand our network across Mexico City, while deepening our presence in the state of Puebla. We remain focused on expanding our footprint, deepening brand loyalty, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders in an underserved market with significant runway ahead."

Key Highlights: 2027 Q1 vs 2026 Q1

Total sales increased by 36% to $7,510,250, compared to $5,533,533 in Q1 Fiscal 2026, driven by the contribution of new JOi Dollar Plus stores and continued organic growth.

Gross profit increased by 21% from $2,085,925 to $2,527,806 (ii) , reflecting continued sales growth and improvement in product sourcing.

, reflecting continued sales growth and improvement in product sourcing. Average traffic increased by 19% as a result of increased demand and increased product assortment.

The Company opened four new JOi Dollar Plus stores during the quarter, continuing its expansion across Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,048,501.

(i) Calculated before inventory write-down provision relating to inventory which is still considered sellable

(ii) Includes convertible debentures closed subsequent to the three months ended April 30, 2026 for total gross proceeds of $21M

Key Achievements Fiscal Year 2027

On February 21, 2026, the Company opened Store #32, a 5,823 square-feet location in the Azcapotzalco neighborhood of Mexico City, approximately 10 kilometers from Mexico City's historic center.

On February 28, 2026, the Company opened Store #33, a 4,898 square-feet location inside the Luna Parc shopping center in Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico.

In March 2026, the Company opened Store #34, a 7,987 square-feet location in Puebla's historic center, the Company's second store in the state of Puebla.

On March 31, 2026, the Company opened Store #35, a 3,638 square-feet location at Parque Tepeyac, a high-density residential and commercial area northeast of Mexico City.

On April 23, 2026, the Company closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, issuing 28,710,003 units at $0.35 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,048,501.

Subsequent to quarter end, on June 18, 2026, the Company closed an upsized offering of 21,000 senior unsecured convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $21,000,000, the net proceeds of which were used to repay outstanding senior debt.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company opened Store #36 (Ojo de Agua, Tecámac, State of Mexico) and Store #37 (San Esteban, Naucalpan). The Company also announced the opening of additional stores, including, Store #38 (Xochimilco), Store #39 (Valle de Bravo) and Store #40 (ETRAM Azteca).

This earnings news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended April 30, 2026, which can be found on PesoRama's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus Stores brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 37 stores, with anticipated store openings by beginning of July expected to bring the total to 40, offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

Non-IFRS Measures

There are measures included in this news release that do not have a standardized meaning under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures because it believes certain investors use them as a means of assessing financial performance. Adjusted gross margin, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and financing costs. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross profit plus distribution costs divided by sales.

We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information used to evaluate our performance in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in the Company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA in making investment decisions about the Company and measuring its operational results.

Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the adjusted gross margin, operating profit, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA as financial metrics to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business.

Adjusted EBITDA is more fully defined and discussed, and reconciliation to IFRS financial measures is provided, in Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended January 31, 2026.

Cautionary Note

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the Company's planned expansion, new store openings and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303254

Source: PesoRama Inc.