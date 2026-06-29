Dr. Raluca Dinu Participates in High-Profile Panels and Awards Ceremony Alongside Leading Healthcare Investors and Women's Health Experts

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) ("QT Imaging" or the "Company") a medical device company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems, announces that CEO Dr. Raluca Dinu presented the Shiftmaker Award to Martina Navratilova at the Sports Shiftmaker Awards ceremony last weekend and is participating in a series of thought-provoking women's health panels during Wimbledon week in London. The panels and ceremony are hosted by The Shift, a mission-driven, intergenerational women's media platform backed by Harvard University, Gloria Steinem, and other prominent leaders, showcasing the stories of women shaping business, culture, and society.

"The inspiring conversations taking place this week reflect a growing recognition that women's health has entered a new era," said Dr. Dinu. "Patients, clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors are aligned around the need for personalized, patient-centered healthcare solutions. As innovation continues to advance, the focus must remain on ensuring these technologies are safe, can meaningfully improve patient experiences, expand access to care, and provide women with the information they need to make informed healthcare decisions.

"Martina's story embodies so many of the themes driving progress in women's health today," added Dr. Dinu. "As one of the most accomplished athletes in history and a breast cancer survivor, her powerful advocacy highlights the importance of empowering women with information, options, and access to innovative healthcare solutions. It was an honor to share the stage with her and other leaders who are shaping the future of women's health."

Dr. Dinu joined global leaders from healthcare, investment, academia, and advocacy to discuss the future of breast health and women's healthcare innovation. The discussions brought together influential voices focused on advancing women's health through innovation, investment, patient advocacy, and improved access to care.

On June 27, QT Imaging served as the presenting partner for the Shiftmaker Award honoring Navratilova, whose record 59 Grand Slam titles and decades of leadership in women's sports have inspired generations of women worldwide. Following diagnoses for breast and throat cancer, Navratilova has become a prominent advocate for breast health awareness, screening and early detection. Navratilova was recognized with the Shiftmaker Award for her extraordinary achievements in sport and her ongoing advocacy for women's health, resilience and empowerment.

Following the award ceremony on June 27 tennis legend and two-time cancer survivor Martina Navratilova, biotech investor Kriti Lall of Perceptive Advisors, and award-winning journalist Sophia Li joined Dr. Dinu to present, "The Paradigm Shift: Redefining the Standard of Care in Women's Health." The discussion brought together the patient, innovation, and investment perspectives to explore how advances in breast health, early detection, and personalized care are transforming outcomes for women worldwide.

Today, Dr. Dinu will participate in "The Era of the Execution Shift for Women's Health: Scaling Science and Access in Women's Health," a panel focused on leading innovation in women's health, with a focus on breast cancer. The panel features biotech investor Susan Wang of T. Rowe Price, Caroline Jefferies of the Center for Research in Women's Health, and Jaya Rosenmeir, Global Head of Clinical at Novartis. It is being moderated by a journalist from ELLE UK.

Throughout the forums, panelists discussed how the convergence of patient advocacy, technological innovation, scientific research, and investment capital is driving meaningful progress in women's health. Discussions also highlighted the increasing focus on breast health, breast density awareness, personalized screening approaches, and the importance of improving the patient experience throughout the continuum of care.

QT Imaging's participation underscores its commitment to advancing breast health through innovative imaging technologies that provide clinicians and patients with additional quantitative information and support a more comfortable patient experience. The Company's involvement in the forums also aligns with its broader mission to help shape the future of breast health through technologies that support more personalized, patient-centered approaches to care.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient's experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

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