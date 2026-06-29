Nolato AB: Nolato divests its Romanian operations

Nolato has decided to divest Nolato Romania, which has annual sales of just over SEK 60 million and below profitability of the Nolato Group. The business, which has operated under Nolato's Hungarian activities, was founded in 2010 with the aim of strengthening the Group's production capacity in Eastern Europe. The transaction, requires the approval of domestic authorities and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"Today, components and products are mainly manufactured in our Romanian operations that are outside of our primary focus and overall strategy. After a structured process, we have now found a buyer that is a good match, which can develop the operations further and also offer us a competitive purchase price," comments Nolato's President and CEO Christer Wahlquist.

Nolato Romania, which offers high-volume injection molding, has around 45 employees and is part of the Engineered Solutions business area.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Christer Wahlquist, President and CEO, +46 (0)705 804848

Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340, per-ola.holmstrom@nolato.com

About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR