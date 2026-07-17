Nolato AB: Growth for both business areas and strong financial position

Second quarter of 2026 in brief

Sales increased to SEK 2,454 million (2,395)

Production of commercial volumes, in the previously communicated customer project in Hungary, has begun at the end of the quarter

Operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 247 million (277)

EBITA margin of 10.1% (11.6)

Profit after tax was SEK 169 million (212)

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, totaled SEK 0.63 (0.79)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 287 million (316)

Both of Nolato's business areas reported organic growth in the second quarter, contributing to a 4% increase in consolidated sales, adjusted for currency.



Business area performance

Medical Solutions sales amounted to SEK 1,388 million (1,354); adjusted for currency, this was an increase of 4%. Operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 162 million (170), with an EBITA margin of 11.7% (12.6). The Drug Delivery market area has continued to grow through increased volumes for a number of customers. The In vitro diagnostics (IVD) market area has also continued to grow with new products, while the other market areas had stable volumes.



Engineered Solutions sales amounted to SEK 1,070 million (1,044); adjusted for currency, this was an increase of 3%. Operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 110 million (117), with an EBITA margin of 10.3% (11.2). The Consumer Electronics market area continued to display solid volumes, with good demand for smart home and audio products in particular, while the Hygiene and Automotive market areas saw lower demand.

Activity in Materials exhibited sharply increased volumes compared with the same period last year, with a full 19% rise in sales, adjusted for currency. Growth is driven primarily by high volumes for data centers, satellites, and the aerospace and defense industries, although other customer segments also exhibited growth.

First six months of 2026 in brief

Group sales totaled SEK 4,811 million (4,848) in the first half of 2026, which is an increase of 3% adjusted for currency

The Group's operating profit (EBITA) was SEK 507 million (548)

The EBITA margin was 10.5% (11.3)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 512 million (451)

Net financial liabilities totaled SEK 1,055 million (1,038)

Sustained strong financial position enables flexibility



Comments from the CEO

Christer Wahlquist, President and CEO of Nolato AB, commented:

We continue to experience a challenging business environment, and although our operations are generally showing sound resilience, we are affected by factors including higher oil prices temporarily impacting our margins negatively due to increased prices for our raw materials. However, we are working proactively and tirelessly on what we can influence ourselves in terms of innovation power, higher efficiency, and focused efforts throughout the supply chain.

With regard to the previously communicated major customer project in the Hungarian operations, parts of the production equipment have now passed quality approval, and we have commenced commercial deliveries. Additional capacity will be installed and fine-tuned with a view to gradually increasing delivery capacity in line with the communicated schedule.

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Christer Wahlquist, President and CEO, +46 (0)705 804848

Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340, per-ola.holmstrom@nolato.com

About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR

This information is information that Nolato is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 07:45 CEST.