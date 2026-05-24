Nolato AB: Nolato appoints Anders Björklund as new President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Nolato AB (publ) has appointed Anders Björklund as new President and CEO. Anders has been President of Nolato's Engineered Solutions business area, and part of Group Management, for nearly four years. Christer Wahlquist, current President and CEO, will leave his position in connection with the six-month report on July 17, 2026.

"We're delighted to welcome Anders Björklund as Nolato's new President and CEO. Anders brings a valuable combination of broad industrial expertise and operational experience across multiple sectors, along with a strong keenness, drive and determination to develop Nolato. He's been an important contributor to the strategies that have emerged in the Group in recent years and is particularly apt to lead Nolato into its next development and growth phase," comments Chairman of the Board Klas Forsström.

Anders Björklund has longstanding industrial experience and has held a number of leading positions at Sandvik, including as Managing Director of Kanthal - a division within Sandvik Materials Technology. He has also previously held positions at Gunnebo Industries, Volvo Construction Equipment and Ericsson.

"I'm truly grateful for the trust the Board has shown in me. Nolato is a company with more than 80 years of history, and is positioned today as a strategic partner to a great number of globally leading companies in a variety of industries. I look forward to shouldering my new role and, alongside all my colleagues, to further strengthening Nolato's position and thereby creating value for both clients and shareholders alike," comments Nolato's incoming President and CEO Anders Björklund.

Christer Wahlquist has worked at Nolato for over 30 years, holding positions including President of Nolato's Medical Solutions business area, and in his role of President and CEO since the beginning of 2016.

"On behalf of the Board, I sincerely wish to thank Christer Wahlquist for his longstanding and successful leadership, and significant contribution to Nolato's development. Christer's leadership has been characterized by in-depth industrial expertise and a great commitment to Nolato's development and staff. During his time as President and CEO, Nolato has been transformed and developed from a medium-sized industrial company into a strong international industrial group today, with production on three continents and leading offerings,'' continues Chairman of the Board Klas Forsström.

To ensure continuity, Christer Wahlquist will stay on in an advisory role until December 31, 2026.

"After more than 30 years at Nolato and over a decade as President and CEO, the time is now right for this transition. I'm proud of what we've achieved together and am convinced that Nolato is well-positioned for a strong and successful future. Furthermore, it's gratifying that Anders Björklund, with whom I've worked closely in recent years, has been appointed to succeed me and I look forward to supporting the transition during my remaining time at Nolato," comments Christer Wahlquist, President and CEO of Nolato.

Nolato will initiate a process to recruit a new President for the Engineered Solutions business area.

For further information:

Contact

For further information, please contact:

Klas Forsström, Chairman of the Board, +4672 2106900

Contact

Per-Ola Holmström, CFO, +46 (0)705 763340, per-ola.holmstrom@nolato.com

About Us

Nolato is a Swedish group with operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. We develop and manufacture products in polymer materials such as plastic, silicone and TPE for leading customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene and other selected industrial sectors. Nolato's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Large Cap segment, where they are included in the Industrials sector.www.nolato.com/IR

This information is information that Nolato is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-24 19:29 CEST.