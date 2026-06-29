Today, June 29, 2026, Late Harvest Wine Holding 1971 AB, Vin & Vind AB and Legendum Capital AB, through the company Riesling Ventures AB, disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Viva Wine Group AB (the "Company").

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Viva Wine Group AB Short name: VIVA ISIN code: SE0017084361

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.