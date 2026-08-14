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WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361 | Ticker-Symbol: KY1
Frankfurt
14.08.26 | 08:02
3,390 Euro
+0,30 % +0,010
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4103,53013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Viva Wine Group AB: Update regarding letter of claim

With reference to the letter of claim received by Viva Wine Group AB (publ) (the "Company") from Aglaja AB in connection with the Company's acquisition of shares in its subsidiary Giertz Vinimport AB, completed in November 2019, Aglaja AB has, following the issuance of the letter of claim, informed the Company that it no longer asserts any claim against the Company in respect of the acquisition.

No financial compensation or other consideration has been provided by the Company to Aglaja AB in connection with the letter of claim or its withdrawal.

For further information, please contact:
Linn Gäfvert, CFO/Deputy CEO Viva Wine Group
linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se
+ 46 730 86 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB
Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.