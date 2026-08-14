Viva Wine Group AB: Update regarding letter of claim

With reference to the letter of claim received by Viva Wine Group AB (publ) (the "Company") from Aglaja AB in connection with the Company's acquisition of shares in its subsidiary Giertz Vinimport AB, completed in November 2019, Aglaja AB has, following the issuance of the letter of claim, informed the Company that it no longer asserts any claim against the Company in respect of the acquisition.

No financial compensation or other consideration has been provided by the Company to Aglaja AB in connection with the letter of claim or its withdrawal.

For further information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert, CFO/Deputy CEO Viva Wine Group

linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se

+ 46 730 86 89 90

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.