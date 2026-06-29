Employers Holdings Inc: EMPLOYERS Appoints Jeffrey P. Lisenby as Executive Vice President, General Counsel

RENO, Nev., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMPLOYERS (NYSE: EIG), a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance solutions for America's small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey P. Lisenby as Executive Vice President, General Counsel.

Lisenby joins EMPLOYERS from ProAssurance Corporation, a multiline specialty insurance holding company, where he spent 25 years as the company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary and a member of its executive leadership team. He advised the Board of Directors and senior management on insurance regulatory compliance, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, government relations, and enterprise risk management, among other matters.

"Jeff has spent more than two decades building deep expertise in insurance law and regulatory matters, and that background will serve EMPLOYERS well," said Kathy Antonello, president and chief executive officer of EMPLOYERS. "As we continue to grow and navigate an evolving regulatory landscape, we look forward to the expertise and counsel he will bring to the company."

Lisenby holds a Juris Doctor from The University of Alabama School of Law, where he earned membership in the Order of the Coif and Order of the Barristers. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English also from The University of Alabama. Following law school, he served as a judicial clerk to the Honorable James H. Hancock of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

He is a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and a member of the Alabama State Bar, the Association of Corporate Counsel, the Defense Research Institute, and the International Association of Defense Counsel, among other professional organizations.

"EMPLOYERS has built a strong reputation as a workers' compensation leader, and I have long respected the company's disciplined approach to the market," said Mr. Lisenby. "I look forward to working alongside the executive team and the Board to support the company's continued growth and to build on the strong foundation already in place."

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance, excess workers' compensation, and related services (collectively "EMPLOYERS") focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in lower hazard industries with its guaranteed cost product and self-insured enterprises with its excess workers' compensation product. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset - their employees - through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, to help businesses create safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers' compensation insurance solutions with fast and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Workers' Compensation insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, and Excess Workers' Compensation is offered through Employers Assurance Company. Each of EMPLOYERS insurance subsidiaries is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com, www.employers.com/excess-workers-compensation/, and www.cerity.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Eye

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

772-214-6153

keye@employers.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Pedraja

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

775-327-2706

mpedraja@employers.com