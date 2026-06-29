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WKN: A40X9C | ISIN: AU0000368748 | Ticker-Symbol: 7OR0
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 08:18
0,001 Euro
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AUSTRALIEN
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NEW FRONTIER MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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NEW FRONTIER MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0010,00817:35
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 16:35 Uhr
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New Frontier Minerals: NFM To Accelerate Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Exploration Following District-Scale Validation

SUBIACO, Western Australia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NFM Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NFM; OTCQB: NFMXF) announced the company will accelerate its Harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project exploration following district-scale validation. NFM's geological field teams will focus on advancing the assessment of approximately 40 of the 46 priority targets originally identified by the company. Initial activities will center on the high-priority Kings Cross Prospect.

"Withy only six of the initial 46 targets drill-tested to date, we have recommenced our field activities at Harts Range," said Gerrard Hall, Chairman of New Frontier. "The return of our field team in July will allow us to systematically validate the remaining targets, with Kings Cross, Bank and Cusp prospect where we have already identified encouraging tungsten mineralization in rock chip samples and RC drilling."

He noted that at the same time, recent BHP Xplor-backed research released by Litchfield Minerals has reframed the broader Harts Range as a district-scale Copper-Nickel-PGE mineral system, independently validating the company's long-held view of the region's prospectivity.

"Our strategic landholding across this emerging mineral province provides exposure to numerous high-priority exploration targets, and we are increasingly encouraged by the geological potential demonstrated across the project area," Hall stated.

Additional details can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03104683-6A1331294&v=undefined.

New Frontier Minerals (https://www.newfrontierminerals.com) is an Australian-based focused exploring of critical minerals and base metals required to power a more electrified and sustainable future. The company holds a strategic portfolio of rare earth, niobium and copper assets in Australia and Canada, which includes the harts Range Heavy Rare Earths and Niobium Project in the Northern Territory, and the NWQ Cooper Project in Queensland. Other interests include the Pomme REE Project, in Quebec, Canada. These commodities are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting global decarbonization, energy security and technological advancement.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals

© 2026 PR Newswire
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