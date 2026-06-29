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WKN: A3D7M4 | ISIN: GB00BQXNJY41 | Ticker-Symbol: L16
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 15:25
6,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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DAR GLOBAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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DAR GLOBAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,85017:38
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 17:18 Uhr
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DAR GLOBAL AND FENDI CASA ANNOUNCE AZURE OCEANFRONT VILLAS IN OMAN FOR UNPARALLELED COASTAL LIVING DEFINED BY ITALIAN SOPHISTICATION

MUSCAT, Oman, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar GlobalandFENDI Casa announce the launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, a collection of ultra-luxury mansions with interiors by FENDI Casa, set within the prestigious AIDA clifftop community in Muscat, Oman. Conceived by Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate company, AIDA is one of the most expansive and exclusive mixed-use real estate developments globally.

The launch unveils 19 thoughtfully designed and exquisitely appointed mansions with direct beach access featuring FENDI Casa's signature Italian craftsmanship and refined high-end design to AIDA, a magnificent, gated community built on a 130-metre-high cliff, surrounded by rocky canyons, pristine beaches, and the scenic Oman coastline.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "The launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, at AIDA reflects Dar Global's commitment to identifying and unlocking high-value real estate opportunities in growth markets. Oman's luxury property sector is at a turning point, fuelled by investor appetite for branded residences and government initiatives driving inbound investment. Our partnership with FENDI Casa brings world-renowned Italian design to this vision, elevating the standard of upscale living in Muscat. Together, we are further elevating the position of AIDA as a strategic gateway for global investors seeking long-term value, lifestyle returns, and design-led distinction in the region."

Positioned on an expansive site with unobstructed sea views, Azure Oceanfront Villas, with interiors by FENDI Casa, offers exceptional privacy and seclusion for a select group of discerning residents. The distinctly modern mansions embody the essence of seaside living, evoking a tranquil and luxurious sanctuary. With spacious floor plans, each villa includes private amenities such as an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym.

This elegant new landmark within AIDA marks the first collaboration between Dar Global and FENDI Casa on a high-end residential project. The unveiling also represents a significant milestone for Oman as Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, becomes the first development in the Sultanate to feature interiors by the design brand of a luxury fashion Maison.

Spanning over 4.3 million sqm and targeting international investors and buyers, AIDA blends nature, luxury, and lifestyle, boasting world-class hotels, an 18-hole golf course, an exclusive members-only club, and a bouquet of residential offerings including upscale villas and apartments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001860/AZURE_OCEANFRONT_VILLAS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dar-global-and-fendi-casa-announce-azure-oceanfront-villas-in-oman-for-unparalleled-coastal-living-defined-by-italian-sophistication-302813350.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.