DAR GLOBAL AND FENDI CASA ANNOUNCE AZURE OCEANFRONT VILLAS IN OMAN FOR UNPARALLELED COASTAL LIVING DEFINED BY ITALIAN SOPHISTICATION

MUSCAT, Oman, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar GlobalandFENDI Casa announce the launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, a collection of ultra-luxury mansions with interiors by FENDI Casa, set within the prestigious AIDA clifftop community in Muscat, Oman. Conceived by Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate company, AIDA is one of the most expansive and exclusive mixed-use real estate developments globally.

The launch unveils 19 thoughtfully designed and exquisitely appointed mansions with direct beach access featuring FENDI Casa's signature Italian craftsmanship and refined high-end design to AIDA, a magnificent, gated community built on a 130-metre-high cliff, surrounded by rocky canyons, pristine beaches, and the scenic Oman coastline.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "The launch of Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, at AIDA reflects Dar Global's commitment to identifying and unlocking high-value real estate opportunities in growth markets. Oman's luxury property sector is at a turning point, fuelled by investor appetite for branded residences and government initiatives driving inbound investment. Our partnership with FENDI Casa brings world-renowned Italian design to this vision, elevating the standard of upscale living in Muscat. Together, we are further elevating the position of AIDA as a strategic gateway for global investors seeking long-term value, lifestyle returns, and design-led distinction in the region."

Positioned on an expansive site with unobstructed sea views, Azure Oceanfront Villas, with interiors by FENDI Casa, offers exceptional privacy and seclusion for a select group of discerning residents. The distinctly modern mansions embody the essence of seaside living, evoking a tranquil and luxurious sanctuary. With spacious floor plans, each villa includes private amenities such as an outdoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym.

This elegant new landmark within AIDA marks the first collaboration between Dar Global and FENDI Casa on a high-end residential project. The unveiling also represents a significant milestone for Oman as Azure Oceanfront Villas, Interiors by FENDI Casa, becomes the first development in the Sultanate to feature interiors by the design brand of a luxury fashion Maison.

Spanning over 4.3 million sqm and targeting international investors and buyers, AIDA blends nature, luxury, and lifestyle, boasting world-class hotels, an 18-hole golf course, an exclusive members-only club, and a bouquet of residential offerings including upscale villas and apartments.

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