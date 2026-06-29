Vusion - Aggregated reporting of transactions in own shares

June 29, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, hereby publishes the aggregated information relating to transactions in its own shares carried out between June 23, 2026 and June 26, 2026 by an investment services provider under the mandate announced on March 3, in accordance with applicable regulations:

Issuer Name Issuer Identifier Code Transaction Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume-Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market (MIC Code) VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/23/2026 FR0010282822 1,123 116.2688 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/24/2026 FR0010282822 8,199 114.2333 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/24/2026 FR0010282822 1,801 114.0762 CEUX VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/25/2026 FR0010282822 2,649 114.4496 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/25/2026 FR0010282822 37 114.5000 AQEU VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/25/2026 FR0010282822 579 114.4361 CEUX VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/25/2026 FR0010282822 42 114.3000 TQEX VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 06/26/2026 FR0010282822 16 116.0000 XPAR TOTAL 14,446 114.4226

These transactions were carried out under the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2026 (15th resolution), as described in section 7.6 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mm1tYcppY2icmJ9ql5qWnGiWZ2hhkpWVlmnJxWltapqVb5tolJqWa8fIZnJpnmdt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98927-pr-sbb-reporting-from-june-23-to-june-26-2026-en.pdf