Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) combines a proven discovery engine with two 100%-owned flagship gold projects now advancing in parallel in Quebec's James Bay region. The Company is targeting gold and critical minerals across its resource-stage Elmer project and its Wabamisk project, while partner-funded initiatives add optionality at no cost. With 20,000+ m of drilling planned for the year, Azimut is pursuing discovery-driven growth in one of Canada's most active mining districts.





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Azimut Exploration (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF)

https://azimut-exploration.com/

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