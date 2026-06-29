Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The Company intends to raise minimum gross proceeds of $500,000 and up to $1,000,000 through the issuance of up to 50,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants will not be subject to an acceleration provision.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106, and the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are expected to be freely tradeable in Canada, subject to applicable securities laws.

Use of Proceeds

Visionstate intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to accelerate the commercial expansion of its MIRA Compliance Intelligence Platform through:

Expansion of enterprise sales and marketing initiatives;

Continued development of artificial intelligence and operational intelligence capabilities;

Expansion of distributor relationships and U.S. market opportunities;

Investor relations and capital markets initiatives designed to increase awareness of the Company's business and growth strategy;

Enterprise customer deployment and implementation support; and

Working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We believe Visionstate is entering a new stage in its evolution," said John Putters, Chief Executive Officer of Visionstate. "Over the past year, we have invested heavily in strengthening the MIRA platform, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence and building the foundation for Compliance Intelligence. With that work largely complete, our focus is now shifting toward commercialization. This financing is intended to accelerate enterprise sales, marketing, investor relations, distributor expansion and customer deployments while continuing to advance our technology platform."

Entering the Next Phase of Growth

MIRA has evolved into a comprehensive Compliance Intelligence Platform that combines digital verification, inspections, reporting, analytics and artificial intelligence to help organizations improve operational performance, accountability and regulatory compliance.

The platform is designed to serve organizations operating in healthcare, commercial real estate, transportation, education, hospitality, government and other industries where compliance and operational transparency are increasingly important.

Management believes that increasing regulatory requirements, growing demand for verifiable compliance and the adoption of AI-powered operational intelligence continue to create opportunities for the Company.

Finders' Fees

The Company may pay eligible finders, exempt market dealers or capital markets advisory firms cash commissions of up to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

A copy of the offering document related to the Offering will be available under Visionstate's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.visionstate.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a technology company focused on compliance-driven subscription solutions for regulated and high-traffic facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company delivers the MIRA platform, which enables organizations to digitally verify, audit, and document operational activities in support of regulatory transparency and accountability requirements.

The Company's subscription-based platform is deployed across hospitals, airports, shopping centres, educational institutions, and other public facilities across North America.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303386

Source: Visionstate Corp.