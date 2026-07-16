Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) ("Visionstate" or the "Company") announces that it has determined to pause its previously announced financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The Company previously announced on June 29, 2026, that it intended to complete a non-brokered private placement of units under the LIFE exemption for minimum gross proceeds of $500,000 and up to $1,000,000.

After further review, Visionstate has determined that it will not proceed with closing the current LIFE offering at this time. The Company intends to use the additional time to re-examine the appropriate structure, timing and supporting materials for a financing that best supports its current business objectives and growth strategy.

Visionstate remains focused on advancing the commercialization of MIRA, its Compliance Intelligence Platform, and building recurring subscription revenue across enterprise customers and distribution channels.

"Pausing the current financing allows us to take a more deliberate approach and ensure that any future financing is structured in a way that properly supports Visionstate's growth strategy," said John Putters, Chief Executive Officer of Visionstate. "Our objective remains unchanged: to secure the capital required to support the commercialization of MIRA and the continued expansion of the Company's recurring SaaS revenue model."

Putters added: "Over the past year, Visionstate has invested significantly in the evolution of MIRA from a facility management platform into a broader Compliance Intelligence Platform. We believe the opportunity for MIRA continues to grow as organizations look for better ways to verify compliance, improve accountability, and turn operational data into actionable intelligence."

MIRA combines digital verification, inspections, reporting, analytics, incident management, work orders, and artificial intelligence capabilities to help organizations improve operational performance, accountability, and compliance across complex facilities.

The Company may consider relaunching a LIFE offering or pursuing an alternative financing structure at a later date, subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, and applicable securities laws.

The Company will provide further updates regarding any future financing plans when determined.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a technology company focused on compliance-driven subscription solutions for regulated and high-traffic facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc., the Company delivers the MIRA platform, which enables organizations to digitally verify, audit, and document operational activities in support of regulatory transparency and accountability requirements.

The Company's subscription-based platform is deployed across hospitals, airports, shopping centres, educational institutions, and other public facilities across North America.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

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Source: Visionstate Corp.