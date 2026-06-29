Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Harrys Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: HARY) (the "Company", "Harrys", "we", "our" or "us") is pleased to announce that it has acquired, by map staking through the Province of British Columbia's Mineral Titles Online system, a contiguous block of 34 mineral claim cells (the "Claims") totaling approximately 696.82 hectares located immediately adjacent to the Company's previously announced Winslow Gold Project in the West Kootenay region of southeastern British Columbia.

The acquisition of the Claims materially expands the Company's land position in the Winslow area and consolidates ground directly contiguous to the Winslow Gold Project that is the subject of the mineral property option agreement announced by the Company on June 23, 2026. The Company believes the enlarged, consolidated land package will support a more comprehensive exploration program across the broader Winslow area.

"Consolidating this contiguous ground next to Winslow is a logical and disciplined step that strengthens our position in the area as we work toward exercising the Winslow option," said Nick Brusatore, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Controlling a larger, cohesive land package gives us the flexibility to evaluate the broader prospectivity of the district and to design a more meaningful exploration program as we continue building the Company's presence in the gold sector."

The Claims are at an early exploration stage. Any future exploration activities on the Claims will be subject to receipt of all required permits and regulatory approvals and consultation with affected First Nations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nick Brusatore

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans for the Claims and the consolidation and expansion of the Company's land position in the Winslow area. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303385

Source: Harrys Manufacturing Inc.