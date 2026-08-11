Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Harrys Manufacturing Inc. (CSE: HARY) (the "Company", "Harrys", "we" or "our" or "us") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Jeff Sopatyk (the "Lender") pursuant to which the Lender has agreed to loan the Company an unsecured, non-convertible loan of $500,000 (the "Loan"). The Company will no longer be proceeding with its non-brokered private placement as announced on July 13, 2026.

The Loan bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum. The outstanding principal amount of the Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, is due and payable in full on the date that is 12 months following the date of advancement. The Company may prepay the Loan, in whole or in part, at any time without penalty or fees, with any such prepayment applied first to accrued interest and then to principal.

The Loan will provide the Company with "bridge financing" to facilitate the Company's change of business, as set out in the Company's news release dated June 23, 2026, and in order to meet the listing requirements applicable to an exploration and mining issuer (collectively, the "Transaction"). Specifically, the proceeds of the Loan will be used by the Company to complete the Transaction and related matters including, but not limited to, the following: (i) $40,000 plus GST for Canadian Securities Exchange filing fees; (ii) $55,000 for the preparation of a technical report on the Winslow Gold Project in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; (iii) approximately $75,000 for exploration expenditures on the Winslow Gold Project; and (iv) legal, accounting, and transfer agent fees in connection with the Transaction. The Company will be seeking shareholder approval for the Transaction and more comprehensive disclosure related to the Transaction will be included in the corresponding Information Circular, which will be prepared and delivered to shareholders in due course.

The Loan constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the Lender is a director of the Company. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Loan does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Loan and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309268

Source: Harrys Manufacturing Inc.