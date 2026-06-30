Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) is announcing that Mr. Jay Wilgar has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, as of June 22nd, 2026.

The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Mr. Wilgar for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure with the Company. The Company appreciates his guidance and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Akshat Soni, Chief Executive Officer of CanPR Technology Ltd., commented:

"On behalf of the entire CanPR team, I would like to sincerely thank Jay for his commitment, professionalism, and contributions to the Company. His insight and support have been greatly appreciated during an important stage of our growth. We wish him every success in his future endeavors and look forward to seeing all that he accomplishes."

The Company also wishes to provide shareholders with a corporate update regarding its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 17,150,000 units (each, a "Unit") at an offering price of $0.035 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,250, as previously disclosed by the Company in the press release dated May 27, 2026. CanPR expects to close the Offering in the near term, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

The gross proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to accelerate the Company's strategic growth initiatives, including:

Expansion of sales and marketing initiatives across Canada and key international markets.

Enhancement of its employer marketplace and newcomer services ecosystem.

Strategic business development initiatives, including partnerships and potential acquisitions.

General working capital and corporate purposes.

Management believes the successful completion of the financing will further strengthen the Company's balance sheet and provide additional capital to execute on its long-term growth strategy. None of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be allocated towards payments to Non-Arm's Length Parties or persons conducting Investor Relations Activities (as each term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). Approximately 30% of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes, with the remaining allocated to business development, sales and marketing efforts.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release, and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the closing of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions; the anticipated gross proceeds of the Offering; the intended use of, and allocation of, the net proceeds of the Offering, including toward the expansion of sales and marketing initiatives, the enhancement of the Company's employer marketplace and newcomer services ecosystem, strategic business development initiatives (including partnerships and potential acquisitions), and general working capital and corporate purposes; the expectation that no proceeds will be allocated to Non-Arm's Length Parties or persons conducting Investor Relations Activities; and the expectation that the Offering will strengthen the Company's balance sheet and support the execution of its long-term growth strategy.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including, without limitation, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; that the conditions to closing the Offering will be satisfied; and that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as currently anticipated.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: that the Offering may not close on the anticipated terms, on the anticipated timeline, or at all; that the Company may not receive the required regulatory approvals; that closing conditions may not be satisfied; that the Company may be unable to identify or complete potential partnerships or acquisitions; and that unforeseen events may cause the Company to reallocate the proceeds of the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303394

Source: CanPR Technology Inc.