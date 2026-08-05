Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("CanPR" or the "Company") a technology-driven immigration and newcomer support platform, announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Debt Settlements") with Akshat Soni, CEO and director of the Company, and Rishi Mittal, President of the Company, to settle an aggregate of $72,500 in indebtedness (the "Debt") for a proposed issuance of an aggregate of 1,450,000 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Debt Share, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Akshat Soni is owed $57,500 in accrued salary and in satisfaction of such debt will be issued 1,150,000 Debt Shares. Rishi Mittal is owed $15,000 in accrued salary and in satisfaction of such debt will be issued 300,000 Debt Shares.

The Debt Settlements with Mr. Soni and Mr. Mittal constitute related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the related party transaction does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All Debt Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Debt Settlements remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

Option Grant

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 1,280,000 stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, effective August 5, 2026.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share. The Options granted each vested on the date of grant. All Options expire on August 5, 2031 and are subject to applicable regulatory policies, including those of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the Debt Settlements and the issuance of the Debt Shares; the receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Debt Settlements.

Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "proposes", "will", "subject to" and similar expressions, or statements that events or conditions "may" or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Debt Settlements and to obtain the acceptance of the TSXV.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the risk that the TSXV may not accept the Debt Settlements on the terms proposed, or at all; risks related to general business, economic and market conditions; regulatory risks; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308287

Source: CanPR Technology Inc.