Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) (the "Company" or "CanPR") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as previously announced on May 27, 2026 and June 29, 2026.

The Company raised $411,684.95 from the sale of 11,762,427 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.035 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.06 per Common Share until July 13, 2027. The Unit Warrants are non-transferable. All securities are subject to a four-month hold expiring on November 14, 2026. The Company did not pay any finders' fees on the sale of the Units.

A director of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 5,714,285 Units under the private placement. The placement to this person constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 with respect to related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involved the related party, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

None of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be allocated towards payments to Non-Arm's Length Parties or persons conducting Investor Relations Activities (as each term is defined by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). Approximately 30% of the gross proceeds of the Offering will be allocated to general working capital and corporate purposes, with the remaining allocated to business development, sales and marketing efforts.

Early Warning Report

Immediately prior to this Offering, Mr. Steve Kaszas, Chairman of the Company, owned, directly and indirectly, and had control and direction 205,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.5% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Following the closing of the Offering, Mr. Kaszas now beneficially owns, directly and indirectly, and has control and direction over 5,719,285 Common Shares and 5,714,285 Warrants representing approximately 11.36% (18.22% on a partially diluted basis) of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. The change in ownership arose as a result of the Offering. Mr. Kaszas will review his holdings from time to time and may, in the future, increase or decrease ownership or control over securities of the Company.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Steve Kaszas in connection with this Offering herein may obtain a copy of such reports from www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting the person named below.

Resignation of Director

The Company is announcing that Mr. Travis Kanellos has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, as of July 10, 2026. The Board of Directors and management would like to thank Mr. Kanellos for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure with the Company. The Company appreciates his guidance and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR Technology Ltd. is a technology platform dedicated to helping immigrants in their journey toward becoming permanent residents of Canada. At CanPR, we offer a range of services to assist with the immigration journey. Our platform provides a comprehensive understanding of the process of immigrating to Canada, completing and tracking immigration applications, connecting newcomers with employers to help them find a job, and post-immigration services to help them settle in Canada. For more information on CanPR, visit www.canpr.io.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" occur. These statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release, and include, without limitation, the intended use of, and allocation of, the net proceeds of the Offering; and the expectation that no proceeds will be allocated to Non-Arm's Length Parties or persons conducting Investor Relations Activities.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including, without limitation, that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as currently anticipated.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include that unforeseen events may cause the Company to reallocate the proceeds of the Offering.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305062

Source: CanPR Technology Inc.