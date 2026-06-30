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WKN: 914505 | ISIN: MXP320321310 | Ticker-Symbol: FOMC
Frankfurt
29.06.26 | 09:12
11,000 Euro
+1,85 % +0,200
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,30011,60029.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 00:46 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Second Quarter Conference Call that will be held on:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026
11:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

To participate in the conference call please register at the following link:

Registration: FEMSA Conference Call | 2Q26

The quarterly results will be released on July 28 before markets open.

The conference call will be live through our Zoom link. For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/FEMSA_2Q26

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in two core sectors, retail and beverages. In retail, FEMSA is present through four divisions: i) OXXO Mexico, operating the largest small-format store chain in Mexico; ii) Americas & Mobility, which includes its OXXO convenience store operations across Latin America and the United States, as well as its gas station business in Mexico and the United States; iii) FEMSA Europe, operating convenience and foodvenience formats in five European countries; and iv) FEMSA Health, which includes drugstores and related activities in four Latin American countries. In Mexico, OXXO's operations are enhanced by, and comprise a customer-focused ecosystem with Spin, a digital platform that leverages the OXXO store network to provide Mexican consumers with access to digital financial services, including Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other initiatives. In the beverage sector, FEMSA participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 369,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.



Investor Contact (52) 818-328-6000 investor@femsa.com.mx femsa.gcs-web.com Media Contact (52) 555-249-6843 comunicacion@femsa.com.mx femsa.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.